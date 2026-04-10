Oilfield Executive Matt Kruse on Energy Perspective, Automation, and Building a Winning Culture

The Crude Life founder Jason Spiess caught up with Matt Kruse, a former college baseball standout and coach at Western Oklahoma State College (Altus, OK), who now handles marketing and recruiting efforts across the Edge OFS portfolio of oilfield services companies.

Kruse, who still helps out with the baseball program when time allows, reflected on how lessons from playing on a national championship team at a junior college translate directly to the oil patch: teamwork, resilience, positivity, and inspiring others to believe in a bigger vision.

“Dreams do come true… even if nobody else believes in you,” he noted, referencing the program’s unexpected rise to multiple national title games.

From the Diamond to the Oilfield—and International Scouting

Kruse shared stories from recent scouting trips, including time in the Dominican Republic and Colombia. He described the stark contrasts in infrastructure and daily life, highlighted by a nationwide power outage in the DR that lasted hours. While locals calmly lit candles and continued socializing, Kruse observed how reliable, affordable energy separates “first world” from “third world” realities.

Spiess emphasized that energy security—especially for hospitals, emergency services, and modern life—is foundational, a theme reinforced with personal anecdotes about medical equipment and grid reliance.

The conversation touched on growing investment in Latin America and the Caribbean (including renewable and waste-to-energy projects), but Kruse stressed that oil and gas remains essential for reliable baseload power.

Edge OFS Portfolio: Diversified Completions Focus

Kruse provided an overview of Edge OFS (Oil Field Services), a completions-focused platform operating across key North American basins. The group includes:

Ideal Completion Services — Flowback, well testing, and advanced ROSS (Remote Operated Smart System) automation, with bases in Midland (West Texas), Minot (North Dakota), Grand Junction and Kersey (Colorado), and Canadian operations in Grand Prairie, Red Deer, and Calgary headquarters.

Reach Wireline — Wireline operations (including electric fleet options) in the Permian, Delaware, and Eagle Ford basins, with locations in Midland and South Texas.

Lasso Drilling — Active in West Texas, handling everything from shallow wells to longer laterals; recently seeing increased interest as activity indicators improve.

Kruse described his role as learning the full spectrum—from drilling and wireline to perforating and surface flowback—while building a cohesive “national championship brand” across the portfolio. The companies also have Canadian exposure, particularly in natural gas plays.

Automation, Safety, and the Future of the Field

A major theme was the industry’s shift toward automation and remote operations. Ideal’s ROSS system enables autonomous sand separators, electric manifolds, junk catchers, and real-time tank monitoring—allowing operators to control valves from remote locations (even internationally) via phone or computer. This reduces human exposure in the “red zone,” eliminates downtime during interventions, prevents overflows or dry-pumping incidents, and minimizes risks like chemical exposure or tank blowouts.

Kruse shared personal stories of hazardous manual tasks (gauging tanks while venting gas, winter routes in the Texas Panhandle) and noted how automation improves safety, especially in extreme weather (109°F West Texas summers or -40°F North Dakota winters). While some smaller operators resist due to job protection or low upfront costs of traditional methods, majors are adopting it aggressively for efficiency and “no humans in the red zone” goals. He acknowledged societal questions around job displacement but argued that forward-thinking automation is essential for long-term sustainability.

The pair discussed broader industry challenges, including M&A activity, pricing pressure on service companies post-COVID, and the role of data centers and AI in driving future demand for reliable power (often powered by natural gas in places like West Texas).

Personal Touches and Americana

The conversation took a lighter turn as Kruse recounted his 2024 road trip along historic Route 66, starting at Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo and ending at Santa Monica Pier. He praised the Panhandle’s Palo Duro Canyon (the second-largest in the U.S.) and scenic drives through Moab and Red Mountain Pass.

Spiess, who is preparing his own certified Route 66 Centennial journey (stopping in every county for interviews and archiving with the National Archives), connected it to the internal combustion engine’s role in shaping modern American culture—from gas stations and motels to music and small business.

Both expressed appreciation for the oil and gas industry’s contributions, noting historical environmental wins (e.g., reducing reliance on whale oil or beaver trapping through petroleum-based alternatives) and the need to connect the industry more directly with the public.

A Few Key Interview Takeaways

Reliable energy underpins modern life and opportunity.

Lessons from sports (mentality, teamwork, culture) apply powerfully in oilfield operations.

Automation is transitioning the industry toward safer, more efficient operations—though adoption varies between majors and smaller players.

Edge OFS continues positioning itself at the forefront with diversified services and in-house technology development.

The episode offered a grounded, reflective look at the human side of the oilfield—from Dominican Republic blackouts to autonomous sand separators—while highlighting how personal passion (baseball, road trips, storytelling) fuels professional drive.

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