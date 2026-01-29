Oil prices rose to their highest level since late September, driven by concerns that the U.S. could carry out military action against Iran.

Brent crude was up 1.3% to $68.28 a barrel, while WTI gained 1.1% to $63 a barrel.

Iran pumps around 3.3 million barrels a day and exports roughly 1.5 million barrels a day.

“This will be the most immediate supply concern,” ING analysts said. Investors are also watching the Strait of Hormuz—a critical chokepoint where around 20 million barrels a day of crude flow—as any disruption could have far-reaching consequences.

However, “in the absence of an escalation, bearish fundamentals should once again take center stage, leading the market to trend lower,” the analysts said.

Meanwhile, the latest EIA data showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.3 million barrels over the last week.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.