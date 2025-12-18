Oil prices are on track for their fifth consecutive monthly decline, marking a downturn not seen since the 1980s and underscoring a growing imbalance in global supply. While demand remains steady, a combination of rising production, shifting geopolitics, and investor sentiment is weighing heavily on crude prices and energy equities.

The selloff comes as OPEC+ and allied producers begin boosting output after years of coordinated production cuts. At the same time, record U.S. production levels are adding to global supply, pushing inventories higher and pressuring prices lower.

Energy markets are also reacting to broader geopolitical developments. Former President Donald Trump has publicly pushed for a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, a scenario that—if realized—could eventually normalize more barrels flowing into global markets. Even the possibility of reduced geopolitical risk has contributed to softer pricing.

As crude slides, energy equities are feeling the strain. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is on track for its fourth consecutive negative session, marking its longest losing streak in roughly three months. While the pullback may appear modest, it reflects growing caution among investors.

Oversupply, Not Demand, Driving the Market

According to Dan Pickering, founder and chief investment officer of Pickering Energy Partners, the core issue facing oil markets is not demand—but excess supply.

“We’re in an oversupplied market,” Pickering said during the interview. “Inventories are rising, and rising dramatically. The real question is who blinks first in terms of turning off supply.”

That decision point could come from several directions: U.S. shale producers slowing drilling activity, OPEC+ reconsidering its output increases, or an unforeseen geopolitical disruption. Until then, prices may continue searching for a level that discourages production.

Pickering noted that the market has not yet found that equilibrium. As a result, oil prices could move lower before stabilizing, with the low $50-per-barrel range—and potentially the high $40s—coming into view.

Energy Stocks Hold, But Pressure Builds

Despite the decline in crude, energy stocks have been relatively resilient compared to past downturns. Many subsectors are down modestly or flat for the year, a performance that stands out given the broader market’s volatility.

Still, Pickering cautioned that resilience has limits. If crude prices continue falling toward $50, energy equities are likely to follow.

“If oil keeps going lower, my guess is energy stocks keep going lower too,” he said. “That probably sets up a buying opportunity—but it feels heavy in the near term.”

Energy currently represents roughly 3% of the overall equity market, leading some investors to argue that downside risk is limited. However, history suggests that sector weight alone does not insulate stocks from prolonged commodity pressure.

Cheap Gasoline Reshapes Transportation Economics

Lower oil prices are also influencing decisions far beyond the energy sector, particularly in transportation and automotive strategy.

Ford’s recent acknowledgment that it needs a stronger hybrid offering—after pulling back on certain electric vehicle plans—highlights how fuel prices shape consumer behavior. Cheaper gasoline reduces the urgency for full EV adoption while strengthening the case for hybrids that balance efficiency with affordability and range.

This dynamic creates an interesting contrast with Tesla, whose stock has recently climbed back near all-time highs despite the shifting economics. As fuel costs fall, the incentive structure for consumers—and investors—continues to evolve.

Pickering emphasized that none of this reflects a collapse in oil consumption. In fact, demand remains solid.

“We don’t have a demand problem for oil right now,” he said. “Demand looks pretty good. The issue is supply.”

Lower prices at the pump may even reinforce demand, particularly in freight, agriculture, and consumer travel. Cheap gasoline tends to support economic activity, even as it complicates investment decisions in both traditional and emerging energy technologies.

Searching for the Market’s Bottom

For now, oil markets remain in price discovery mode. With production high, inventories building, and geopolitical signals shifting, the next move likely depends on when supply responds to price pressure.

Whether that adjustment comes from U.S. shale discipline, renewed coordination from OPEC+, or external events remains uncertain. What is clear is that energy markets are once again navigating a familiar cycle—one where price, policy, and production intersect.

As history has shown, downturns often set the stage for the next phase of opportunity. For investors and operators alike, patience and balance may prove as valuable as barrels and balance sheets in the months ahead.

