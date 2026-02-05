Oil prices declined on Thursday after the United States and Iran confirmed they would hold talks in Oman on Friday, February 6, 2026. The agreement reduced immediate concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures fell 86 cents, or 1.2%, to $68.60 per barrel at 1036 GMT, according to Reuters. Other reports noted Brent trading or settling in the range of $68.02–$68.73 per barrel, with declines of approximately 1.05–2.07% depending on the exact intraday or settlement snapshot (e.g., down $1.44 to $68.02 in one account, or down to $68.36 in another).

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 82 cents, or around 1.3%, to $64.32 per barrel (Reuters). Additional reports placed WTI near $64.00–$64.40, with declines of about 1.3–1.4% (e.g., down to $64.23 or $64.28 in various sources).

The price drop followed recent gains, with Brent having risen over the prior sessions amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions. Prices held near multi-month highs before the pullback.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the talks would take place in Muscat, Oman, on Friday, via a social media post (cited in Bloomberg and other outlets). The discussions, originally planned for Istanbul but shifted at Iran’s request, focus on Iran’s nuclear program, though the U.S. has sought to include broader issues such as ballistic missiles and regional proxies.

A regional official told Reuters that Iran requested the venue change to Oman to limit the scope to the nuclear file and previous formats used there. Officials from both sides confirmed the meeting, but differences persisted over the agenda (Reuters).

About one-fifth of global oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key factor in market sensitivity to Middle East developments (noted in Reuters coverage).

Supporting fundamentals included a U.S. crude inventory draw. The EIA reported that U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 3.5 million barrels for the week ending January 30, 2026, bringing stocks to 420.3 million barrels—4% below the five-year average. This exceeded analyst expectations of a roughly 2 million barrel draw (EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report, released February 4, 2026; also covered by OilPrice.com and Trading Economics).

The market reaction reflects volatility tied to diplomatic developments. Prices remain elevated relative to late-2025 levels, with Brent up over 12–13% in the past month in some tracking.

