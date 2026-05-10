Crude Oil Outlook

Analysts noted a sharp decline in crude oil prices this week, with prices falling significantly toward the 8500–8600 zone before entering a consolidation phase. The primary driver was the US announcement regarding the winding down of “Operation Epic Fury” against Iran, which initially triggered selling.

However, ongoing tensions persist—despite US statements favoring negotiations, Iran has retaliated against US warships, suggesting a prolonged period of uncertainty.

Key Range and Bias: Prices are currently in a broad consolidation between roughly 8500 and 9200–9500. The market remains in a wait-and-watch mode, heavily dependent on US-Iran geopolitical developments:

Escalation → Support for higher crude prices.

De-escalation/Negotiations → Further downside risk.

Monday Session & Intraday Levels:

Resistance/Hurdles : 9137 and 9200 (immediate). A sustained move above 9200 (preferably on 15–30 min or daily close) could open the door for longs targeting 9500–9600, with potential extension toward 10,000–10,500.

Support : 8870–8800 (Friday lows + put writing zone). A breakdown below this (sustained on lower timeframes) could take prices toward 8530–8480 and eventually the major weekly support of 8500.

Further breakdown below 8500 opens risk toward 8000 or even 7500 (April lows and near 50-day EMA).

Strategy: Level-based trading inside the range. Book profits at hurdles, use trailing stops, and wait for clear breakout/breakdown for directional (positional) moves. The analyst described himself as very neutral currently.

Options Data: Heavy put writing at 8800–8900 (support) and call writing at 9100–9200/9500. Overall neutral structure with no strong bias.

Other Notes: US inventory draw was supportive (-2.31 million barrels, better than expected), but geopolitics dominate. A flat-to-mild opening is expected on Monday.

Natural Gas Outlook

Natural gas showed volatility with a recovery toward 276 followed by a pullback and re-consolidation. Weather-related demand concerns (less heat than anticipated) are keeping a lid on prices.

Key Levels:

Resistance : 269–270 (immediate hurdle + 50-day EMA). A clear move above 270 supports fresh longs targeting 276, then 280–284.

Support: 260 (recent close) and 253–250 (weekly support + put writing zone). A break below 260/250 could accelerate selling toward 235–240 (April lows).

Bias: Neutral to negative. Selling pressure persists due to moderating cooling demand. The structure favors caution on the long side unless 270 is convincingly crossed.

Options Data: Significant call writing at 270 with fresh OI buildup. Put writers showing some unwinding at lower strikes (260/250), but overall the data reflects selling pressure from call writers and reduced confidence among put writers.

Strategy: Long only above 270. Shorts can be considered on a break of 260, with major fresh shorts below 250. Expect a flat-to-gap-down opening on Monday.

Takeaways

Crude Oil is geopolitics-driven (US-Iran tensions) and stuck in a range. Breakout above 9200–9500 or breakdown below 8500 will dictate the next major move.

Natural Gas is weather-driven and under mild pressure, with 270 acting as a critical pivot.

Both commodities are in wait-and-watch mode with limited major events next week except US inflation (PPI), jobs data, and ongoing geopolitical headlines.

Traders should focus on level-based trading, strict risk management, and monitor US-Iran updates closely for crude.

The overall tone for industry is currently cautious and neutral, advising traders to avoid FOMO, respect key levels, and stay alert to sudden news-driven moves.

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