At the heart of America’s oil boom, water is the unsung challenge and the new frontier. This week at the Produced Water Society’s 10th Permian Basin Conference, executives from leading operators including ExxonMobil, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and ConocoPhillips detailed their bold commitments to shift produced water from an environmental liability to an operational asset.

Turning Waste into Resource: Industry Leans into Water Reuse

ExxonMobil, through Permian Water Infrastructure’s Brian Sellers, highlighted a paradigm shift: the company now expects over 90% of its fracturing needs to be met through produced water—a dramatic pivot from years past. Pushing terms like “beneficial reuse” and “land discharge” into near-term goals, Sellers signaled a drive toward circular water management in just a few years.

Across the panel, Chevron’s Brittany Cheben emphasized the dual imperative of proving safety and ensuring operational continuity—while innovating treatment technologies that scale. Occidental’s Vrajesh Mehta echoed the sentiment, noting initiatives to ramp up recycling, integrate brackish sources, and shrink freshwater demand.

ConocoPhillips’ Luis Baez rounded out the consensus with a call for transparent regulator collaboration and adoption of emerging technologies like desalination

Panelists didn’t shy from the infrastructure and technological hurdles ahead. Major bottlenecks include the need for more treatment capacity, pore-space limitations for storage or injection, and the economics of scaling recycling technologies. Yet optimism remains—especially around desalination, which Chevron, Occidental, and others see as a long-term breakthrough.

The Broader Picture: Why It Matters

This push toward produced water reuse arrives amid growing environmental and regulatory pressures. As highlighted by a recent Wall Street Journal feature, traditional underground disposal methods are contributing to earthquakes, ground subsidence, and mounting regulatory scrutiny.

Meanwhile, new legislation in Texas—including protections for companies treating and selling treated wastewater—clears the path for expanded reuse strategies, potentially opening markets in agriculture, dust control, and ecosystem support.

What was once an operational burden is fast becoming a competitive advantage. The Permian Basin’s industry leaders are charting a course toward water resiliency, frame-shifting produced water from environmental risk into energy-resource synergy. If they can surmount the technological and regulatory terrain, they won’t just sustain oil production—they’ll reshape how energy and water co-evolve in the arid American West. The Permian’s next pivotal tales may just be about water instead of oil.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK