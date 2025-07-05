In the rolling wheat fields and sun‑baked plains of Kansas, a vibrant grassroots initiative is redefining the narrative around oil and natural gas. The “Oil Is Good” campaign—highlighted through its Kansas Strong—makes a bold, unapologetic claim: oil isn’t just about fueling cars and heating homes; it’s the quiet engine behind nearly every facet of our daily lives.

Fueling More Than Your Tank

At first glance, the campaign begins with an urgent prediction: the world will demand 28% more energy by 2050. This surge in consumption, Kansas Strong argues, underscores the enduring importance of petroleum. Beyond powering cars—or even airplanes—petroleum serves as the base for over 6,000 raw materials, which will surprise you: they form the backbone of sectors like:

Medical devices and pharmaceuticals

Cutting‑edge electronics

Construction materials

Safety gear and educational tools

And countless everyday conveniences

In simple terms: life as we know it is built on petroleum.

Warren Martin, Kansas Strong, has been a strong supporter of energy awareness and education with elementary, middle and high school kids for years.

The Economic Backbone of Kansas

Behind the slick sheen of oil derricks lies a powerful economic story:

118,000 Kansans owe their jobs to the oil & gas sector

The industry pumps $1.4 billion into state and local tax coffers

It has contributed over $2 million to public education initiatives

And supports $3 billion in family incomes statewide

This isn’t just big business; it’s community life—teachers, engineers, small‑business owners and families across the region thrive because the fossil fuel economy lives here.

Beyond Headlines: Education & Outreach

Kansas Strong goes well beyond glossy brochures. The campaign has taken an unconventional tack: head into schools—to talk, teach, and even engage through hands‑on STEM events:

Petro Pro presentations let students connect face‑to‑face with the industry

Career fairs and in‑school expos highlight future job opportunities

A Mobile Energy Education Experience brings oil science directly into classrooms—completely free

They’re not just asking for support; they’re building relationships and cultivating the next generation of energy professionals.

Warren Martin of Kansas Strong presenting oil and gas information to a group.

Voices & Visuals

Glenn Beck lends his voice to the cause, endorsing the campaign in radio spots that reinforce American energy independence. Meanwhile, bold visuals—sunflowers silhouetted against rigs, cheerful children at STEM fairs—aim to craft a narrative of optimism, community, and innovation.

Scannable “shareable content” and social‑media-ready infographics—like “118,000 people employed” and “$3 billion in family income”—encourage everyday Kansans to become ambassadors for the campaign, reinforcing that oil isn’t foreign or remote; it’s local, and it’s good.

Why It Matters

Rewriting the narrative: In an era of polarized views on fossil fuels, the “Oil Is Good” campaign meets critics head‑on with compelling facts, not panic. Economic storytelling: By highlighting real‑world benefits—jobs, taxes, schools—the campaign offers a clear counterpoint to abstract environmental arguments. Real‑world action: From classrooms to community radio, the strategy goes beyond social posts; it’s community engagement in action.

Looking Ahead

While Kansas takes center stage today, the messaging is scalable. As energy debates intensify nationwide, the framework that Kansas Strong is building—fact‑based, locally grounded, visually engaging—may serve as a blueprint for “Oil Is Good” campaigns in other regions.

Whether you’re an energy skeptic or an informed supporter, there’s no denying the power of storytelling. The Kansas Strong effort shows how a campaign can turn pipelines into narratives, rigs into classrooms, and fossil fuels into community pillars.

“Oil Is Good” isn’t a slogan—it’s an assertion that in the pages behind your phone, in the chairs your kids sit in, and in the taxes that build your roads, petroleum remains deeply woven into the fabric of everyday life. It’s flat out changing the conversation. And in Kansas—where oil wells dot the plains—it’s a story they aren’t afraid to tell.

For more information on the Oil Is Good campaign, click here or contact Warren Martin at warren(at)kansasstrong(dot)com.

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

