Valor CFO Luke Hawkins [Photo: Valor]

Veteran financial executive Luke Hawkins has been appointed chief financial officer of Fort Worth-based Valor, a tech-enabled professional services company that provides oil and gas asset management and specializes in mineral management and back-office solutions.

Hawkins brings over 15 years of extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, with a proven track record of financial leadership, capital raising, and business development.

“We’re very excited to have Luke join the Valor team,” co-founder and CEO Joseph DeWoody said in a statement. “His experience in the oil and gas sector, particularly in financial management, acquisitions, and operations, will be a tremendous asset to Valor. Luke’s expertise and insight will play a key role in supporting Valor’s mission to provide innovative solutions to our clients.”

Before Valor, Hawkins co-founded and served as CFO of Mammoth Exploration, an Edge Natural Resources-backed oil and gas exploration and production company.

In that role, Hawkins raised $44 million in equity, oversaw the acquisition of $30 million in oil and gas properties, and managed a portfolio of over 250 wells. In addition to his operating experience, Valor said Hawkins has extensive experience in oil and gas finance, having worked in private equity at Natural Gas Partners and investment banking at both Lehman Brothers and Barclays.

“I’m thrilled to join Valor and work with such an exceptional team,” Hawkins said. “Valor has a strong reputation in the industry, and I’m eager to contribute my expertise to support the company’s growth. I’m excited to be part of a team that prioritizes innovative strategies and delivers tangible results for clients.”

Valor’s key service lines include oil and gas accounting, mineral management, and oil and gas consulting and outsourcing.

