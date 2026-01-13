A state commission voted Monday to open approximately 6,600 acres of public lands in eastern Ohio to competitive leasing for natural gas development, including areas within the Jockey Hollow and Egypt Valley Wildlife Areas.

The Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission also selected Grenadier Energy of Texas as the winning bidder for mineral rights beneath about 172 acres of the Leesville Wildlife Area in Carroll County. The company will pay roughly $1 million as a signing bonus and an 18% royalty on any natural gas produced, according to a state spokesperson.

The votes continue Ohio’s structured leasing program that allows energy companies to bid on mineral rights beneath certain state-owned lands, including wildlife areas, park properties, transportation corridors, and other publicly held parcels. The program is designed to generate revenue for the state while allowing development of Ohio’s energy resources through regulated, underground extraction methods.

Commission members approved the applications following technical reviews and staff recommendations. While environmental advocacy groups expressed opposition during the meeting, commission leadership emphasized that public input is one of several factors considered in the decision-making process.

Theresa White, attorney and chief operating officer for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), who chaired the meeting, said the commission weighs multiple considerations, including financial benefits, land use compatibility, environmental safeguards, geology, and potential impacts to visitors.

“There are a number of factors we evaluate together,” White said. “Our responsibility is to balance those considerations and apply the framework established in state law.”

Ohio Expands Access to Energy Development on Public Lands

For the Egypt Valley and Jockey Hollow Wildlife Areas, the commission’s approval initiates a competitive bidding process. Under Ohio law, the identity of the companies that originally nominated the tracts remains confidential until bids are awarded.

The two projects, totaling 4,360 acres at Egypt Valley and 1,461 acres at Jockey Hollow, represent some of the largest public-land leasing opportunities since Salt Fork State Park, where Infinity Natural Resources secured mineral rights with a $58 million signing bonus and a 20% royalty agreement on production.

At Leesville Wildlife Area, which encompasses 394 acres in Carroll County, this marks the second approved project. The commission previously leased approximately 62 acres to Encino Energy for a $219,000 signing bonus and an 18% royalty. State law requires that at least 30% of revenues generated from these agreements be reinvested into capital improvements at the site.

Ohio has also approved smaller projects at Valley Run, Keen, and Zepernick Wildlife Areas in previous rounds of leasing.

State officials note that revenues generated through signing bonuses and royalties support conservation, infrastructure, and park improvements while allowing Ohio to responsibly develop domestic energy resources. Modern drilling techniques enable operators to access natural gas reservoirs from locations outside sensitive areas, minimizing surface disturbance while maximizing resource recovery.

Many of the lands under consideration were acquired decades ago through federal conservation programs such as the Wildlife Restoration Act, which funded land purchases using excise taxes on firearms and ammunition. ODNR emphasizes that subsurface leasing does not change surface ownership or public access and that all operations are subject to Ohio’s environmental and safety regulations.

Ohio’s current public lands leasing framework was initially authorized in 2011 and was later strengthened by legislation in 2022, which clarified the state’s authority to manage subsurface mineral rights while recognizing natural gas as a strategic energy resource for economic development and energy reliability.

Supporters of the program argue that it provides a balanced approach: preserving public land access and conservation goals while allowing Ohio to participate in the responsible development of its natural gas reserves, create jobs, and generate revenue for state projects and park improvements.

Lauren McAllister is an energy industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.