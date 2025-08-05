Ohio U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno visited Harrison County on Monday to emphasize the impact of federal policies on the oil and gas industry, which leaders say is thriving.

Mike Chadsey, director of external affairs for the Ohio Oil and Gas Association, expressed optimism about the industry's current state and future prospects.

"I'd say the oil and gas industry in Ohio is having a really great year," Chadsey said. "I think we're optimistically looking forward to what's happening over the next couple of months. I think on the regulatory front things are very consistent, very predictable. I think that's what we're looking for in terms of the economics not only here in Ohio but across the county and world."

Senator Moreno highlighted the importance of creating a favorable business environment in Ohio.

"We have to be the most attractive state to do business in," Moreno said. "That means a low tax environment, inexpensive energy, a good workforce, good tax policy. So what happens here in Harrison County is this is the economic driver for energy policy in our state. This whole area around eastern Ohio is going to allow us to attract business."

Oil and gas leaders say it's taken years for them to get to where they are today and they are hopeful they can stay on the same trajectory.

"A lot of it was going to continue to prove to the business community and elected leaders that the industry is responsible," he said. "We're engaged, we're participating in the process. We want to show that we can bring jobs and investment opportunities to places like Harrison County and beyond."

