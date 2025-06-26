Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Plc (AIM:NTOG), an international oil and gas exploration and production company focused on assets in Texas, USA, has changed its name to Buccaneer Energy, according to a company statement released.

The name change became effective on June 25, 2025, following the issuance of a change of name notice by Companies House.

Trading under the new company name is expected to begin at 8:00 a.m. on June 27, 2025.

With the rebranding, the company’s ticker symbol on the London Stock Exchange (LON:LSEG)’s AIM market will change from NTOG to BUCE. The company’s Legal Entity Identifier (LEI), International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), and Stock Exchange Daily Official List (SEDOL) codes will remain unchanged.

For more info on the company, click here

According to the announcement, shareholders will not be affected by the name change, and existing share certificates bearing the former company name remain valid.

The information was provided in a press release statement issued by the company through the Regulatory News Service (RNS) of the London Stock Exchange.

