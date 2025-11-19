A NorthWestern Energy office in Huron. (Photo by John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight)

NorthWestern Energy is planning to build a second natural gas plant to generate electricity in Aberdeen.

The company has filed a notice of its intent to apply for a construction permit to build the $276 million, 131.2-megawatt facility.

NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black said although the company plans to seek a permit, it will make a decision later about moving forward with the project.

“This has to be cost efficient and meet the needs of our South Dakota customers,” she said.

The Public Utilities Commission heard the company’s plan at the commission’s Tuesday meeting in Pierre.

Natural gas consumption for electric power in South Dakota has more than quadrupled in the last decade, up to 18.7 billion cubic feet in 2024, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (Courtesy of the U.S. EIA)

Construction could start this spring, with commercial operations set to start by mid-2030, according to documents submitted to the commission. The company said it’s responding to an “imminent” and growing need for electricity.

Consumers in the state used 95.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas in 2023 — up 5.6 billion cubic feet from the 89.9 billion consumed in 2019, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Natural gas consumed for electric power drove most of that consumption.

NorthWestern energy forecasts customer energy needs will increase at an average rate of 1% for the next 20 years. Energy requirements in 2042 are expected to exceed 2,200 gigawatt-hours. (Courtesy of NorthWestern Energy)

Population growth and energy demand drive the need for another natural gas plant, Black said.

“As an energy service provider, we need to plan for all the things we need to do to deliver reliable energy service in South Dakota now and into the future,” she said.

If built, the facility will be located on the south side of Aberdeen, near 135th Street and South Fifth Street, on a piece of land already owned by NorthWestern Energy and near an existing natural gas plant. The facility will tap into existing infrastructure.

In addition to the Aberdeen plant, NorthWestern has a natural gas plant in Huron. NorthWestern provides electricity or natural gas to about 842,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park.

Makenzie Huber is a lifelong South Dakotan who regularly reports on the intersection of politics and policy with health, education, social services and Indigenous affairs. Her work with South Dakota Searchlight earned her the title of South Dakota’s Outstanding Young Journalist in 2024, and she was a 2024 finalist for the national Livingston Awards.

South Dakota Searchlight is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.

