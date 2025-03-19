A bill to raise the maximum rate that oil and gas companies are charged to drill on some state-managed land in the Permian Basin advanced out of its final committee.

On Friday, the House Appropriations and Finance Committee voted 9-8 to send Senate Bill 23 (S.B. 23) to the New Mexico House of Representatives with a do-pass recommendation.

If it passes the House before the Legislature adjourns on Saturday, S.B. 23 will go to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM), who can either sign or veto the proposal.

The New Mexico Senate voted 21-15 to pass S.B. 23 earlier this month.

S.B. 23 would increase the top royalty rate — the amount producers pay on the value of oil and gas extracted from land — from 20 to 25% for oil and gas leases put up for bid for drilling on some of the premium tracts in the Permian Basin.

The new rates will be for leases primarily in Eddy and Lea counties, according to a map from the Legislative Finance Committee (LFC), but also some tracts in Roosevelt County and southeastern Chaves County.

New Mexico has not adjusted its royalty rates since 1970, which was before the true value of that land and the mineral wealth below it were fully realized. The 25% rate is more aligned with free market value and the rate charged for energy development on private lands and would match the top royalty rate that Texas imposes.

“This is just a more appropriate measure that would make us more competitive with neighboring states,” he said.

Proponents of the enhanced rate say it would bring between $50-$84 million to the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund, which disperses funding annually to New Mexico public schools, specialty schools, state universities and other beneficiaries, and will increase the value of the overall fund by as much as $2 billion by 2050.

Republicans and the industry have decried the proposal. Jim Winchester, president of the New Mexico Independent Petroleum Association, noted that oil producers already are facing a perilous environment, with the price of a barrel of oil dropping in recent weeks.

“Increasing royalties now in a declining market will disincentivize bidding at a time when less bidders will be coming forward with dropping oil prices,” he said.

Lawmakers from the oil patch agreed.

“That cost is going to, at some point, get passed onto the consumer,” said state Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-Carlsbad).

She and other Republicans decried the increased rate as unfair to the oil and gas industry that pays royalties and taxes that the state, communities and school districts rely on for a significant share of their budget revenue.

“It's very unfair to an industry that provides so much and not only to the communities but to the state,” state Rep. Mark Duncan (R-Farmington) said.

Critics of S.B. 23 say it is part of a pattern by the Democratic-led Legislature, with Republicans claiming that their colleagues have brought 23 bills this session that would impose greater taxes and regulations on the industry while the state simultaneously provides subsidies to the renewable energy sector.

“We don't have a problem going after the oil and gas industry, but I've never seen us go to a solar farm and say 'You need to start paying up.'”

Brown speculated that such actions could lead to an exodus of oil producers of all sizes from New Mexico, who will come to see the cost of doing business in the nation's second-largest oil production state as too burdensome.

“There are some companies, whether they're majors, mini-majors or independents who may just say this isn't a good state to do business anymore, we'll move our operations to another state,” she said.

Brown added that “some people are always pressing to shutter the oil and gas industry, and yet we know that we depend on it so heavily.”

Democrats on the committee pushed back against the narrative that oil and gas are being targeted.

“Oil and gas has a pretty strong voice in this house, and we do listen to them, and we do try to take care of them,” said state Rep. Susan Herrera (D-Embudo), who supported S.B. 23.

Herrera noted she carried a bill on produced water that impacted the industry, but it was legislation that the oil industry also backed.

“It's rare that you have the Sierra Club and the top ten oil companies in alignment on produced water, but they were, and we pulled that out. So even though we had a bill, oil and gas won on that one,” she said.

As far as the 23 bills that Republicans say target the industry, Herrera said she would have to know what those bills were, how far they will get in the committee process and which ones ultimately reach the governor's desk before determining whether they do threaten the industry.

“That's really the question here, and we won't know about that until the session is over,” she said.

