The Nigerian Institution of Petroleum Engineers (NiPeTE), a division of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (formerly the Petroleum Division) has announced plans to rebrand as the Nigerian Institute of Petroleum and Gas Engineers.

This, it stated, is part of a strategic move to enhance professionalism and drive growth in Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

The chairperson of NiPeTE, Engr. Prisca Kanebi, who briefed newsmen in Lagos, said the rebranding marks a significant step in the institute's commitment to national development through professional excellence.

'We are working towards a strategic, focused path that will positively impact Nigeria's economic growth,' she said.

She further stated that the institute is actively collaborating with professionals in both academia and the oil and gas industry to harness expertise, identify best practices, and inform policy recommendations.

'We are pleased to announce that, after extensive consultations and in line with the evolving academic and professional landscape, we have successfully upgraded our name with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC),' she said.

Kanebi also disclosed that NiPeTE has secured the approval of the National Technical Board for its certification programmes, as well as a successful second reading of its bill at the National Assembly.

'The date for the public hearing on the bill will be announced shortly,' she added.

'The Board of Trustees, Governing Council, Executive Committee, Zonal Coordinators, and our members in the diaspora stand united in informing the public and the engineering community to remain vigilant and supportive of the institute's mission.

'We have no issues within ourselves in the industry, everything happening around is politically motivated by a few to hijack our system, which is unfortunate,' Kanebi also stated.

The membership of our institute's executive committee as we transit, consists of, Engr Prisca Kanebi - Chairman; Engr Nelkon Uzu - Deputy Chairman; Engr Adebowale Orekoya - Vice Chairman I; Engr Anyanwu Ignatius - Vice Chairman II; Engr Victor Georgeson - Vice Chairman III; Engr Dr Oscar Ogali - National Secretary; Engr Dr Peter Aprioku - Financial Secretary; Engr Bokizibe Elijah - Treasurer; Engr Dr Ann Amalate - Technical Secretary; and Engr Omijie Uwaye - Internal Auditor.

Others are Engr Nathaniel Odianose - Publicity Secretary; Engr Usiabulu Godsday - Asst. Publicity Secretary; Prof Sulaiman Ibrahim - Ex-Officio; Engr Martin Ndudi - Ex-Officio; Engr Vitus Ibeh - immediate past chairman; Prof Peter Akpoturi - South South Coordinator; Prof Stanley Onwukwe - South East Coordinator; Engr Gbenga Maku - South West Coordinator; Engr Francis Nweke - North Central Coordinator; and Dr. Usman Hassan - North East Coordinator.

