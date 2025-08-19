The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has identified new recoverable oil and gas reserves in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, an area with more than a century of petroleum history. While the findings are modest compared to past discoveries, they underscore the continuing role of the Rocky Mountain West as a critical energy corridor.

The assessments highlight both the legacy of established plays such as the Phosphoria system and the untapped potential of newer formations like the Mowry Composite.

The Discovery

According to the USGS, the Phosphoria Total Petroleum System, which has produced oil and gas since the 1920s, still contains an estimated 3 million barrels of oil and 666 billion cubic feet of natural gas. While these numbers pale in comparison to its historical output of roughly 500 million barrels of oil and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of gas, they indicate that production potential remains.

In contrast, the Mowry Composite Petroleum System presents far greater upside. USGS estimates suggest nearly 473 million barrels of oil and 27 trillion cubic feet of natural gas remain undiscovered but technically recoverable in the region. These resources, if developed, could provide a new wave of production for Wyoming and Colorado operators.

Historical Context

The region’s petroleum history runs deep. Wyoming was among the earliest states to host large-scale oil development. The Salt Creek Oil Field, discovered in the early 1900s, became one of the most productive in the nation and still accounts for a significant share of Wyoming’s legacy output.

In Colorado, exploration gained momentum in the 1920s, when discoveries in Larimer County and later in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin attracted investment. The DJ Basin, along with its prolific Wattenberg Field, remains one of the state’s most important producing areas, home to more than 24,000 wells. These fields helped establish Colorado as a top-10 oil-producing state.

The Phosphoria and Mowry systems are part of this larger geologic fabric, shaped by ancient inland seas, sedimentary basins, and shale formations that continue to yield hydrocarbons nearly a century after first exploration.

Geography of the Play

The discoveries stretch across rugged terrain where northern Colorado meets southern Wyoming, a transitional zone between the Great Plains and the Rocky Mountains. Key geologic features include:

Phosphoria Formation – extending from northwestern Colorado into southwestern Wyoming and historically linked with phosphate mining as well as petroleum production.

Mowry Shale and Dakota Sandstone – source and reservoir rocks in the Mowry system that hold significant gas potential.

Regional Basins – including the Great Divide, Bighorn, and Denver-Julesburg basins, which have shaped both the topography and the energy infrastructure of the Rocky Mountain region.

Pipeline networks already serving the DJ Basin and Powder River Basin could provide pathways for new development, though regulatory differences between Colorado and Wyoming remain a factor in future projects.

Market and Policy Implications

For operators, the updated USGS estimates highlight two contrasting realities. The Phosphoria system is likely nearing depletion, making further development marginal. The Mowry system, however, could represent a new frontier, particularly for natural gas, at a time when U.S. demand for LNG exports is climbing.

Policy will play a central role. Colorado’s tighter regulatory environment—emphasizing air quality and groundwater protection—contrasts sharply with Wyoming’s more permissive approach, potentially influencing where investment flows. At the federal level, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) leasing decisions will also shape access to resources on public lands.

Conclusion

The USGS findings serve as both a reminder of the Rocky Mountain region’s long petroleum legacy and a signal of what lies ahead. While the Phosphoria system is winding down after nearly a century of output, the Mowry Composite system may yet define the next chapter in Wyoming and Colorado energy development.

Whether these resources are tapped will depend on market conditions, infrastructure capacity, and the balance regulators strike between environmental oversight and energy security.

For the oil and gas industry, the discoveries reinforce a familiar lesson: even in mature basins, the subsurface continues to surprise.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 35 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies. Spiess is currently the host of several newsmagazine programs that air across a 22 radio stations and podcasts worldwide through podcast platforms, as well as a combined Substack and social media audience of over 500K followers. Connect with Spiess on LinkedIn

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

The Countdown to the NFL season is here!

Paramount+ offers its subscribers a plethora of quality content.

From instant classic films to banger TV shows like 1883 and Tommy Boy, there’s no shortage of entertainment to explore.

Start Streaming Today!

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK