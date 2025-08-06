In Pennsylvania, the Mountain View School District announced a partnership with Leatherstocking, a Corning Energy company, on a plan to integrate a natural gas infrastructure into the district’s two buildings.

This $1.8 million project will be funded in part by a $967,000 state pipe grant with the hope of giving the district a cleaner and more efficient energy source.

“Natural gas will allow us to heat our buildings more efficiently and evenly,” said school superintendent Michael Elia. “And save a tremendous amount of time, daily effort and manpower from our maintenance crew.”

Like many schools, Mountain View is fueled by oil. President & CEO of Corning Energy Holdings Anthony Dorazio sees natural gas as a healthier and more local alternative for heating, cooking and providing hot water for the schools.

“Mostly with natural gas, you don’t have the residual because it’s not a liquid,” Dorazio said. “You do have carbon, but it’s not as much because it burns cleaner. You don’t have all that residual byproducts that you have in a natural gas.”

Dorazio said Mountain View is set to become just the second school in Susquehanna County to be fueled by natural gas. He hopes to see this become the standard throughout the area.

“It manages the cost, there’s not a fluctuation. With oil, there’s a fluctuation. If something happens overseas, the price of oil goes up,” Dorazio said. “We’re pretty consistent. Natural gas is a local product, so the price really doesn’t vary a lot because of that reason.”

The school broke ground on the new infrastructure last spring, and they aim to have all systems running by October.

