Analysts at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas decided to examine the energy health of New Mexico, home to the western portion of the Permian Basin.

What they found is a state that has surged into second place in oil and gas production, behind only Texas, in the past five years.

“That is quite notable, since New Mexico grew from 900,000 barrels a day in 2019 to 2 million barrels a day in 2024,” said Kunal Patel, senior business economist at the Dallas Fed and one of the authors of the report. “That’s a doubling of output.”

Patel and his fellow authors made some key findings in their study:

Eddy and Lea counties — a combined population of 130,000 out of a statewide population of about 2 million — accounted for oil production of almost 2 million barrels a day at year-end 2024.

More wells are being completed in New Mexico. Roughly 20 percent of the new wells brought online in the Permian Basin in 2019 were in New Mexico, increasing to 28 percent in 2023. Overall, 2023 was a record year for wells placed online in the Permian, fueling New Mexico’s production gains.

Roughly two-thirds of crude oil production in the Permian portion of New Mexico is on federal lands.

“What’s more notable is when you look at a typical decline curve on New Mexico federal lands, it peaks at a higher level — the decline is slightly less,” Patel said. He attributed that output growth to greater well productivity and an increasing number of completions. In 2019, 51 percent of wells placed online on the New Mexico side of the Permian were on federal lands; that increased to nearly 69 percent in 2023. Much of the shift has occurred gradually with an accompanying increase in the gross number of wells.

He said a key result of New Mexico’s production increase is the additional funding it provides for state programs. According to a publication from New Mexico’s Legislative Finance Committee, $11.3 billion of oil and gas-related revenues was earmarked for state and local governments. Of that, $10.5 billion went into state coffers and $800 million to local governments. Beyond general revenues, Patel said oil and gas revenues went to various other initiatives.

“It’s good to know some of that funding goes into enhancing early childhood education. It also provides tuition-free college for state residents,” he said.

“My concluding item is things look bright for this portion of the Permian Basin, things look bright for New Mexico,” he said.

