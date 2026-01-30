A proposal to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Southcentral Alaska using a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) has taken a significant step forward, its developer says, as planners aim to help close an emerging energy supply gap in the region.

The initiative, led by Cook Inlet LNG — a subsidiary of Gardes Holdings — in partnership with Glacier Oil & Gas, focuses on deploying an FSRU offshore in Cook Inlet and tying it into the region’s existing oil and gas infrastructure.

Regasification — the process of converting super-cold liquefied natural gas back into a gaseous state suitable for pipelines and local distribution — takes place aboard specially equipped vessels known as FSRUs. These floating terminals can receive LNG shipments by tanker, store the cargo, warm it, and deliver natural gas into a shore-connected pipeline system.

A “Bridge” to Meet Near-Term Demand

The FSRU Cook Inlet LNG is proposing would be anchored alongside the Osprey platform on the west side of Cook Inlet. Once in place, project leaders expect it to supply up to 22 billion cubic feet of gas per year — a substantial amount compared with local storage withdrawals during a cold spell that recently drew nearly 1 billion cubic feet.

Project lead Rob Bryngelson, who has overseen more than a dozen FSRU developments globally, said the initiative is intended to provide a near-term “bridge” solution for Southcentral’s energy needs while longer-term options are explored.

“We aim to meet an immediate gas supply need without impeding longer-term projects currently in public discussion,” Bryngelson said.

The FSRU would be resupplied by LNG tankers on a regular schedule — approximately every 30 to 45 days during winter, with longer intervals in summer — and minimal new infrastructure on the seafloor would be needed beyond mooring anchors.

Reusing Existing Infrastructure

Supporters of the plan emphasize that it would repurpose infrastructure already in place around the inlet, including subsea pipelines and offshore facilities that have served Alaska’s oil and gas industry for decades.

“With proven facilities and pipelines in the southernmost area of the Cook Inlet, we are excited to embark on the next phase of delivering energy solutions for Alaskans, by Alaskans,” said Stephen Ratcliff, CEO of Glacier Oil & Gas.

The project has begun the regulatory approval process with federal agencies including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard. If all permits are secured on schedule, the first gas deliveries from the FSRU could arrive by mid-2029.

Context: Alaska’s Growing Gas Supply Gap

Declining natural gas production in Cook Inlet has raised concerns among utilities and policymakers about future supply reliability. Local production, which once supplied much of Southcentral’s needs, has diminished in recent years, prompting discussions about alternatives including LNG imports and large-scale pipeline projects from North Slope gas fields.

Analyses from independent groups and utility working groups have long noted that without new supply sources, the region could face energy shortfalls by the end of this decade.

State officials and industry leaders have debated multiple paths forward — including expanded storage, onshore regasification facilities, and traditional pipeline deliveries — but FSRUs have attracted attention for their relatively quick deployment timeline and modular nature.

Private Funding, Public Oversight

The Cook Inlet LNG project is privately financed, and once it is operational, gas supply contracts and rates would be overseen by the Regulatory Commission of Alaska in the same manner as other gas supplies to utilities and customers.

Proponents say the FSRU option could help stabilize energy costs and supply for homes, businesses and industries across Southcentral Alaska — at least until longer-term projects are built and commissioned.

