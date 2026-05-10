In the heart of Milwaukee, Wisconsin — the birthplace of Harley-Davidson — a new chapter of American road storytelling began with the unmistakable rumble of two brand-new 2026 Road Glide Limiteds rolling out of House of Harley-Davidson.

For riders Lance and Gayen (and their crew from the popular motorcycle channel), this wasn’t just a bike pickup. It was the ceremonial kickoff of a 2,400-mile journey along historic Route 66, celebrating 100 years of the Mother Road while shaking hands with America from the saddle.

The day started with that special ritual familiar to every Harley owner: throwing a leg over a fresh machine. “Couple nice cigars and it’s up on the pedestal like it should be,” one rider remarked as the white Road Glide Limited gleamed under the lights. After years of riding, the team opted for the Limited model again, praising its balance of comfort and capability for long hauls.

House of Harley’s Drew and the service team had spent days prepping the bikes despite a dramatic power outage and 70 mph wind gusts that even swayed downtown skyscrapers.

“Through thick and thin, you guys figured it out,” the crew acknowledged.

Built for the Long Haul

These weren’t stock bikes heading into battle. The team loaded them with thoughtful upgrades for the cross-country trek:

Suspension : Legend Suspensions comfort front end with remote reservoirs for a plush ride over inevitable potholes and rough pavement.

Bars and Controls : Thrashin’ Supply top tree, mid-bend and high-bend bars, floorboards, passenger boards, and linkage.

Wind Protection : Clockworks 10-inch dark smoke windshields, proven over years of rough weather.

Tires and More: Michelin Commander III Touring tires, Saddlemen Highwayman seats, and custom QT Proline wraps showcasing sponsors like Law Tiger, Fueling, and Eagle Rider.

The riders immediately felt the difference. Even the short hop from the dealership produced smiles.

“We got on the bike and rode what, 5 miles and there was bumpy roads… you didn’t even notice it. It was like, ‘Okay, this is smooth.’”

At the Mothership

From House of Harley, the group made the short pilgrimage to Juneau Avenue — Harley-Davidson’s hallowed grounds. Standing before the historic 1910 factory building, they were joined by Bill Davidson himself.

“This is the birthplace of Harley-Davidson,” Davidson told them. “There’s just an immense amount of history here.” He praised the trip as pure Americana: “There’s no better way to see it than from the seat of a Harley-Davidson. That feeling of freedom on the open road…”

The crew also highlighted the importance of the dealer network. House of Harley’s Alex and the team received high praise for their hospitality and expertise.

“They made the finance easy… good guys. Good dealership,” the riders said.

They even signed up for Harley’s Ride Challenge, planning stops at dealerships along the route, including Joliet, Illinois, and others further west.

Milwaukee to Chicago: First Taste of Freedom

After a heartfelt send-off, the group cruised to the Harley-Davidson Museum for lunch at the Motor Bar & Restaurant. Cheese curds, brisket, chili, and Spotted Cow beer fueled the crew (including wives Teresa and Laura, plus friends Matt and Zach). The museum, with over 120 years of continuous history on display, remains a must-visit for any rider passing through Milwaukee.

Then came the ride south: Interstate 94 gave way to scenic stretches along Lake Michigan through Evanston and into Chicago. The new Legend suspension earned immediate rave reviews as the bikes soaked up urban bumps.

By evening, the crew checked into the historic White Hall Hotel in downtown Chicago, secured the bikes, and gathered for deep-dish pizza at a classic spot (pronounced “Gardano’s” according to locals).

Over meat lovers’ pizza and cold drinks, the conversation flowed easily — stories of past rides, stunts in the city, and excitement for the days ahead. A post-dinner cigar in an alley near Rush Street capped the night with that perfect mix of camaraderie and reflection.

The Journey Begins

As one rider summed it up: “Who would have thought, you know, 10 years ago when we started riding… today would be the day that we actually picked up brand new motorcycles at House of Harley-Davidson — 2026 Road Glide Limiteds… and then to go over to the Mothership and have Bill Davidson come out…”

The first drop of their Route 66 series delivers pure enthusiasm, strong friendships, and the timeless pull of the open road. With Lou Mitchell’s breakfast, a Joliet dealership meet-and-greet, and Springfield, Illinois on the horizon, the real adventure is just beginning.

Two videos this week, more drops to follow, and 10 days of Route 66 still ahead. For anyone who’s ever dreamed of tracing that iconic black line across the map on two wheels, this is living proof that the spirit of the road — and Harley-Davidson — remains as strong as ever.

See you cruising down Route 66 baby.

Welcome to 2LaneLife—where we trade the interstate for the open road to find the authentic, untold stories of America’s back roads.

Dedicated to capturing the raw beauty of motorcycle travel from the saddle of our Harley Davidsons, we use a unique, cinematic approach to tell our story. For us, the 2Lanes are where the real adventure lies. Our mission is to explore neat history, discover hidden gems, and experience the iconic roadside attractions that define American culture. Along every mile, we meet incredible people, learn something new, and immerse ourselves in the journey.

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Videos drop very Wednesday!

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