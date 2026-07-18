Neko Steamworks: 3D Printing Meets Cosplay in North Dakota

Screenshot of Russell from Forum Communications

In a cozy corner of the 701 Coworking Space in Grand Forks, North Dakota, entrepreneur Luke Russell of Neko Steamworks shared insights into his growing side business blending 3D printing with the world of cosplay.

The name “Neko,” Russell explained, comes from the Japanese word for “cat.” His operation has a distinctly hands-on, garage-inventor feel — complete with 3D printers humming away, producing custom plastic gaming tokens for local events. During the interview, one printer was actively creating sets of tokens roughly 70% the size of a standard coaster, printing nine at a time.

How the 3D Printing Works

Russell walked through the basics of the technology: filament (a plastic “weed eater line” style material) feeds into a heated nozzle. For standard PLA filament — a biodegradable option made from renewable resources like soy and corn — the material melts between 190–210°C. More advanced filaments, such as nylons and carbon fiber composites, require higher temperatures (up to 240°C+) and offer greater strength or self-lubricating properties for mechanical parts. Carbon fiber variants are particularly durable but abrasive on standard brass nozzles, often requiring specialized ruby-tipped nozzles.

Entry-level materials like basic PLA are affordable and accessible, while premium options like carbon fiber and nylon are significantly more expensive (e.g., around $89 for smaller quantities) and better suited for high-performance applications.

From Tokens to Full Cosplay Armor

While 3D printing now accounts for about 40% of his business, Russell’s primary focus remains cosplay commissions for anime, sci-fi, and gaming conventions. He has created items such as helmets, guns, armor pieces, and masks — including a full Soldier 76 (Overwatch) setup. Customers who want professional-grade costume components they can’t easily make themselves turn to makers like Russell.

He noted the evolution of cosplay culture: once a niche hobby, it exploded in popularity in the United States around 2005. Today, many enthusiasts commission high-quality pieces rather than building everything from scratch. Russell has been involved in costuming since around 2000–2001 and turned it into a formal business around 2008.

A highlight of the conversation was discussion of his upcoming printer upgrade — a massive 1-meter cube (roughly 3 feet by 3 feet) capable of printing large single-piece items like full Stormtrooper chest plates or oversized decorative skulls without needing to section and reassemble them. His current machine has a roughly 9x9 inch build plate with about 10 inches of height.

Russell is in the process of launching an updated online presence following a rebrand. People interested in 3D printing services, custom cosplay pieces, or gaming tokens can reach Neko Steamworks through:

Website : neko-steam.works

Facebook: Neko Steamworks Group

Whether you need custom gaming tokens, convention-ready armor, or have a wild 3D printing project in mind, Luke Russell’s Neko Steamworks offers a creative fusion of technology, craftsmanship, and fandom right here in North Dakota.

Article from April 2018.

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