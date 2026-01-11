Green Plains Inc. has reached a major operational milestone at its three Nebraska ethanol plants. The company confirmed that biogenic carbon from all three locations is now being captured and permanently stored.

The captured emissions are transported by the Trailblazer pipeline and are taken to southeastern Wyoming and injected at Tallgrass’s carbon storage hub, completing an end-to-end carbon capture and sequestration chain.

The company says this achievement marks an important step for both the company’s operations and the broader Nebraska bioeconomy, positioning low-carbon ethanol more competitively in regulated fuel markets.

With the capture infrastructure now fully operational, Green Plains plans to advance a broader decarbonization strategy while targeting long-term performance gains. Management views carbon capture as a core lever for future growth in an increasingly carbon-constrained fuel market.

