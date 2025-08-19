Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) has named Cody Pye as vice president of operations. Pye has over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, with a strong background in operations, engineering, and field development.

He spent 14 years at Pioneer Natural Resources, where he held several leadership roles, most recently serving as production operations director. Following ExxonMobil’s acquisition of Pioneer, he transitioned into the role of Permian Regional Engineering Manager at ExxonMobil.

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, NGS is a provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services for the energy industry. It rents and maintains natural gas compression units used in oil and gas production and processing facilities.

The company also designs and assembles compression units and offers aftermarket services, including maintenance and commissioning of new units.

