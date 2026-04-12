In the push to decarbonize heavy-duty transportation, battery-electric and hydrogen options often steal the headlines. Yet a proven, readily available technology is quietly reclaiming its place in long-haul freight: natural gas powered by Cummins’ new 15-liter X15N engine and boosted by renewable natural gas (RNG).

Once largely confined to refuse trucks, transit buses, and predictable regional routes, natural gas is now stepping into mainstream Class 8 applications thanks to diesel-like performance, extended range, and dramatic lifecycle emissions reductions when paired with RNG.

Breaking the Performance Barrier

For years, natural gas engines in heavy-duty trucks faced a clear limitation: the previous 12-liter platforms simply couldn’t match the power, torque, and efficiency of their diesel counterparts on demanding long-haul or heavy-load routes. That changed with the introduction of the Cummins X15N.

This purpose-built 15-liter natural gas engine delivers up to 500 horsepower and 1,850 lb-ft of torque — ratings that put it squarely in diesel territory. It offers a broad torque curve, strong transient response, and integration with modern truck electronics, including driver-friendly features such as accurate “range to empty” displays.

Compared to its 12-liter predecessor (the ISX12N), the X15N is lighter by several hundred pounds, achieves up to 10% better fuel economy, and supports longer oil drain intervals and improved spark plug life. It meets stringent upcoming EPA and CARB emissions standards with a compact, maintenance-free three-way catalyst aftertreatment system — no diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) required.

“The X15N is a significant upgrade in performance,” said Dave King, X15N product manager at Cummins. “It opens up much more of the heavy-duty on-highway market” that was previously out of reach for natural gas.

Production ramped up in 2025, with availability in trucks from major OEMs including Freightliner, Kenworth, Peterbilt, and others. Early orders came even during the 2024–2025 freight downturn, with roughly 75% from private carriers, logistics fleets, and for-hire operators looking for immediate emissions progress without waiting for future technologies.

Fuel Systems Catch Up: Range No Longer an Issue

Engine power is only half the story. Fuel storage and vehicle integration have historically limited natural gas trucks. Here, Hexagon Agility has delivered meaningful advances with lighter Type 4 composite cylinders and flexible configurations (behind-cab, side-mount, and combinations).

These systems now enable impressive real-world ranges:

Up to 800+ miles in day-cab configurations

Over 1,200 miles in sleeper tractors — comparable to many diesel setups while preserving payload capacity.

Fewer, larger-diameter tanks reduce complexity, weight, and potential failure points compared to older multi-tank setups. Integration with the full powertrain ensures durability, serviceability, and uptime that fleets demand.

Ian MacDonald, senior vice president of sales for the Americas at Hexagon Agility, noted that these advances allow fleets to pursue both sustainability goals and operating-cost savings “without waiting for future technologies to mature.”

The RNG Multiplier: Near-Zero or Carbon-Negative Emissions Today

The biggest environmental win comes from renewable natural gas (RNG) — biomethane captured from landfills, dairy farms, wastewater plants, and agricultural waste. RNG is fully interchangeable with conventional compressed natural gas (CNG) in the X15N and existing infrastructure. No engine or vehicle modifications are needed.

On a lifecycle (well-to-wheel) basis, RNG can deliver up to 95% lower greenhouse gas emissions than diesel — and in some cases, carbon-negative results (over 100–300% reduction) depending on the feedstock, because it captures methane that would otherwise escape into the atmosphere.

This makes RNG-powered X15N trucks one of the most practical tools available right now for fleets targeting Scope 1 and Scope 3 emissions reductions. Unlike battery-electric vehicles that struggle with heavy payloads or long routes in cold weather, or hydrogen which still faces infrastructure and cost hurdles, RNG trucks use familiar operations, fast refueling (minutes instead of hours), and an expanding public and private station network.

Real-World Proof: NACFE Run on Less – Messy Middle

Validation came in September 2025 during the North American Council for Freight Efficiency’s (NACFE) “Run on Less – Messy Middle” event. Three fleets operated X15N-powered trucks under real commercial conditions:

UPS ran a Kenworth T680 day cab out of Salt Lake City

Wegmans operated a Peterbilt out of Rochester, NY

Kleysen Group (and others) tested heavy loads, including doubles and triples exceeding 120,000 lbs GVW

Across more than 20,000 miles on challenging routes, the natural gas trucks demonstrated strong performance, high uptime, and the ability to handle demanding duty cycles previously considered diesel-only territory. Fleets reported no major operational changes needed, with fast refueling and reliable range.

Wegmans, which already has 76% of its heavy-duty fleet on CNG or electric and aims for fully diesel-free by end of 2026, is a prime example of how natural gas fits into a multi-technology strategy.

Economics: Higher Upfront, Competitive Overall

A natural gas truck typically carries a higher capital cost (Capex) than a comparable diesel model. However, operating expenses (Opex) are often very similar — and can become highly competitive — especially for high-mileage fleets that benefit from stable or lower natural gas pricing and the efficiency gains of the X15N.

Maintenance is aligning more closely with diesel schedules, reducing the historical service penalties of earlier natural gas platforms. Public CNG/RNG stations continue to grow, lowering the barrier for fleets that don’t want to build private infrastructure immediately.

A Practical Bridge in a Multi-Fuel Future

No single technology will solve heavy-duty decarbonization alone. The industry is heading toward a mixed fleet future where duty cycle, route predictability, payload, geography, and economics dictate the best choice.

The Cummins X15N + RNG combination stands out as an available-today solution that delivers meaningful carbon reductions using proven infrastructure and without compromising the performance, reliability, or profitability that trucking demands.

As Dave King put it, “RNG is really the key element in making the carbon-reduction argument for CNG trucks… fleets can lower their carbon footprint while still running equipment with comparable performance and total cost of ownership to diesel.”

For energy producers, fuel suppliers, and fleets navigating tightening emissions regulations and shipper sustainability demands, natural gas — especially when renewable — is no longer a niche play. With the X15N, it’s back in the mainstream Class 8 conversation, offering a scalable, domestic, and immediately deployable path forward.

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