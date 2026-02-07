February is the start of a very sporty year for Americans. From football to Olympic events and soccer in the summer, we are here with all the ways that natural gas keeps these athletes at their very best. And with just days away from the Super Bowl, planning is already underway as millions of Americans prepare gameday snacks and watch parties for the Big Game.

Whether you are rooting for one of the teams playing, watching just until the halftime show, or excited to see the commercials, all eyes will be tuning into Santa Clara this Sunday.

February 8 will be an unforgettable night for both teams in the Super Bowl, but only one will see their confetti fly around the stadium in their team’s colors at the end. The MVP award will be given to the most outstanding player of the night, but here at AGA, we would like to point out that natural gas may be the real MVP of the game.

Safe and affordable natural gas keeps energy costs for stadiums manageable while ensuring reliable heating and cooling throughout the stadium. While not all football stadiums have domes or retractable roofs, the ones that do use natural gas for climate control systems that keep the audience comfortable, and the players safe, in any weather. This does, however, require substantial energy. The affordability of natural gas makes commercial heating and cooling cost effective.

The United States Energy Information Agency (EIA) statistics show that heating with natural gas is 3.5 times more affordable than alternatives like electricity. This translates directly to lower operational costs for stadiums. These savings are crucial for keeping ticket prices from soaring even higher.

Another way natural gas contributes to our football enjoyment is often taken for granted—half of the 30 NFL stadiums have turned to artificial turf, and natural gas is a key component in its production. The synthetic fibers used in these turfs are often derived from products of natural gas.

Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, where this year’s championship game will take place, uses a natural turf field (live grass rolled in for games). Natural turf fields are known for their thick and healthy grass, which is made possible by synthetic fertilizer. Natural gas is essential to fertilizer production, serving both as feedstock used to produce nitrogen and as the source of 70% and 80% of the energy needed to produce fertilizers.

For those who were able to score tickets, while you are basking in the ambience, remember no football experience is complete until you grab some food. It is highly possible that your pizza from Blue Line Pizza or your burger from Super Duper Burgers were cooked using natural gas. More than 40% of the natural gas used at the stadium comes from cooking with more than 40 concession stands and kitchens.

Ninety-six percent of professional chefs say they prefer cooking with gas to electricity. Natural gas gives instant and precise temperature control and allows chefs to put the perfect sear on dishes that require it. It’s also affordable, which makes a major difference whether you’re cooking hundreds, thousands, or tens of thousands of meals for fans, or for yourself at home.

If you’re watching the game at home, natural gas will help you deliver delicious bites for your gathering. Surprise your guests with baby back pork ribs or easy low carb pepperoni pizza. Add some quick sides like baked mac and cheese or grilled butter corn. Finish it off with raspberry cream cheese cookies and you will be the star of the night.

Natural gas is a vital player in the world of football, impacting everything from stadium operations to the quality of your game-day meal. As we get ready for the Big Game, let’s remember the pivotal role of natural gas in making these moments more enjoyable and accessible.

Article written by the American Gas Association

