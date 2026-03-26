The most coveted trophy in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Bill France Cup, made a special appearance across Southwestern Illinois this week, traveling along the legendary Route 66 as part of a celebration of the “Mother Road’s” 100th anniversary and a preview of the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Chase race on Sept. 13 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The 2025 Bill France Cup brought together communities across the region, showcasing once of the most prestigious honors in motorsports, while highlighting the historic and cultural landmarks that define Southwestern Illinois.

Community Impact:

World Wide Technology – Edwardsville

The Bill France Cup made a stop at World Wide Technology in Edwardsville, where the trophy highlighted the company’s role as a leading global technology provider and its continued impact on the local community and WWT Raceway.

East-West Gateway Council of Governments

The tour began at the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, where regional leaders gathered for a special presentation and photo opportunity with the championship trophy during their monthly meeting.

Scott Air Force Base

In a tribute to the military, the Bill France Cup visited the Scott Air Force Base Exchange for an event exclusive to service members and families. Military personnel had the opportunity to take photos with the trophy at one of the base’s central hubs.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation

Six-time Olympic champion Jackie Joyner-Kersee continues to make a lasting impact in East St. Louis through her foundation’s youth programs. The foundation partners with World Wide Technology Raceway for the annual JJK 5K, with proceeds directly benefiting local initiatives.

St. Clair County Administration and Courts; St. Clair County Transit District

St. Clair County officials and transit services, key partners in race-day operations, were recognized during the tour. Their efforts help enhance the fan experience through services such as cooling buses and transportation access.

City Hall of Madison, Illinois

As the home of World Wide Technology Raceway, the City of Madison welcomed the Bill France Cup in recognition of its ongoing support and partnership with the venue.

Discover Downstate Illinois

The region’s tourism hub, Discover Downstate Illinois, continues to be a key partner in promoting attractions, events, and visitor experiences throughout the area. The tourism group covers 22 counties and two cities in South Central Illinois.

Iconic Route 66 Stops Included:

World’s Largest Catsup Bottle

Collinsville Route 66 Mural

Old Chain of Rocks Bridge

It’s Electric Neon Sign Park on Route 66

Malcolm W Martin Park

At each location, the Bill France Cup served as a symbol of excellence, drawing attention from visitors and celebrating the intersection of American travel and racing culture.

The 5th annual Enjoy Illinois 300 returns to WWT Raceway on Sept. 12-13, bringing the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series back to the 1.25-mile oval.

Tickets are available at wwtraceway.com or by calling the ticket office at (218) 215-8888 ext. 1.

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