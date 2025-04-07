The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MoPMR) organized a workshop in cooperation with Siemens to exchange the expertise and best practices in the field of energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

The workshop was held between the period 25 to 26 March 2025 at the headquarters of the MoPMR in the New Administrative Capital and was participated by officials from the operations, production, and energy efficiency departments of petroleum sector companies.

During the workshop, Alaa El Batal, First Undersecretary and Supervisor, HSE, Energy Efficiency and Climate at the MoPMR, emphasized the Ministry’s priority to enhancing energy efficiency across all its subsidiaries, with a focus on implementing technically and economically feasible solutions that contribute to increasing operational efficiency and reducing emissions.

For their part, Siemens Energy representatives showcased the company’s latest technological and digital solutions in the areas of improving energy efficiency, asset management, and reducing emissions.

