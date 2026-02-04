Since December 2025, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office has responded to multiple incidents of crude oil theft across Midland County, Texas.

In each reported case, approximately 150 to 400 barrels of crude oil were stolen from different companies and tank battery locations.

Surveillance cameras at the sites have not captured images of the suspects, so investigators are relying on information from the community to identify those responsible.

Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to the arrest or filing of charges against the individuals involved.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through these channels:

Call 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP

Visit www.694tips.com

Use the P3 TIPS app (fast, easy, and anonymous)

This appeal is part of broader concerns about oilfield theft in the Permian Basin region, where such crimes have been described as a growing, multi-million-dollar issue affecting the industry. No specific arrests or resolutions tied directly to these December 2025 Midland County incidents have been publicly reported as of early February 2026.

