From left; Karen Whitt, MFA Oil CFO, Jon Ihler, MFA Oil president and CEO, Leigh Anne Haun, executive director of Feeding Missouri; and Amanda Cooper, chief human resources officer of MFA Oil, pose with a $100,000 donation presented during MFA Oil’s Twelfth Annual Charity Golf Scramble and Concert on June 1 at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia.

MFA Oil Company raised $100,000 for Feeding Missouri in June, helping support hunger-relief efforts for families across the state. Feeding Missouri is a coalition of Missouri’s six regional Feeding America food banks. Through a statewide network of more than 1,200 community and faith-based organizations, it delivers hunger relief to every county in Missouri and the city of St. Louis.

“We are incredibly grateful for MFA Oil’s continued commitment to Feeding Missouri and our network of food banks,” said Feeding Missouri Executive Director Leigh Anne Haun. “Through this generous support, we are able to pass through 100% of these funds to each of our six partner Food Banks.”

As one of Feeding Missouri’s six member food banks, Southeast Missouri Food Bank received approximately $16,000 from the donation to support hunger-relief programs across the region.

“Support like this helps ensure our neighbors have access to nutritious food when they need it most,” said Joey Keys, President and CEO of Southeast Missouri Food Bank. “At a time when more than 69,000 people across Southeast Missouri are facing food insecurity, partnerships like this are more important than ever. We’re grateful to MFA Oil and everyone who made this generous gift possible. Their commitment strengthens our ability to serve communities where hunger remains a daily reality.”

The donation was announced during MFA Oil’s twelfth Annual Charity Golf Scramble and Concert at The Club at Old Hawthorne in Columbia. The contribution brings MFA Oil’s support of Feeding Missouri to $400,000 over the past three years and increases the event’s total charitable giving to more than $1.7 million since its inception.

“Hunger affects communities in every corner of Missouri, including many of the rural areas we proudly serve,” said MFA Oil President and CEO Jon Ihler. “We are grateful to the sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and business partners whose generosity made this donation possible. Together, we’re helping ensure more Missouri families have access to the food and resources they need.”

More than 240 golfers participated in the event, which brought together MFA Oil vendors, business partners, and supporters for a day of fellowship, friendly competition, and philanthropy. The fundraiser concluded with dinner and a private concert by country music artist Dustin Lynch.

MFA Oil extends its sincere appreciation to the sponsors whose support helped make the event possible, including Premier Partners CHS and OMNTEC; Elite Partners Highline Warren, Little Dixie Construction, and HF Sinclair; and Signature Partners Howden Insurance, McLane Company, Mid-Continental Chemical Company, and NAPA Auto Parts.

“Over the past 12 years, this event has become much more than a golf tournament and concert,” Ihler says. “It’s a demonstration of what can happen when people come together to support a cause bigger than themselves. We are proud of the impact this event continues to make in Missouri communities.”

SEMO Food Bank serves families, children, veterans and seniors through a network of 140 partner agencies and direct-service programs across a 16-county service area. Southeast Missouri has some of the highest rates of hunger in Missouri, with 1 in 5 individuals, 1 in 4 children and 1 in 8 seniors living in homes that are food insecure. The six most food-insecure counties in the state are in Southeast Missouri.

For more information, visit semofoodbank.org.

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