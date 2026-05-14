For 140 years, Mercedes-Benz has built cars, but the S-Class has always been the one that defines the brand—and, for decades, the entire luxury saloon segment. Safety pioneer, rolling technological showcase, and the quiet default choice for those who want the best without screaming about it. The latest 223-series facelift is being billed by Mercedes as a “welcome home,” a reaffirmation of its roots while pushing forward with combustion engines at a time when many rivals are retreating.

I’ve just spent time with the full range—diesel, inline-six, plug-in hybrids, and the new flat-plane crank V8—and the verdict is clear: the S-Class remains the king of luxury saloons for the many, not just the few. But it’s not without its quirks in the age of digitization.

Exterior: Evolutionary but Effective

The biggest visual change is upfront: a much larger grille with embedded stars, glowing accents, and a more S63-like presence. The rear gets a subtle nip and tuck. Depending on spec—standard body (sadly not in the UK), AMG Line, night package, or special paints—the car can look dramatically different. A restrained solid grey on forged wheels looks classically elegant; Magno black with sportier trim edges toward the AMG side.

UK buyers are limited to AMG Line, but the standard European body with more body-color elements and chrome is particularly handsome. There’s also the wild card: the VR10 armored S-Class Guard, capable of shrugging off armor-piercing rounds and chemical attacks while still looking like a regular S-Class. Because nothing says “discreet” like 250kg doors.

Under the Skin: Serious Updates

Mercedes claims 50% of components changed. The MRA2 platform carries over, but the sensor suite (radars, cameras, 12 ultrasonics) feeds a new water-cooled intelligent drive controller for class-leading Level 2 assistance as standard. Rear-wheel steering is now available up to 10 degrees for surprisingly agile low-speed maneuvers. E-Active suspension (on non-plug-ins) uses road scanning and car-to-X data to read the road ahead, with a “Curve” mode that leans the car into corners like a motorcycle to keep passengers serene.

The Engine Line-Up: Something for (Almost) Everyone

Mercedes is doubling down on combustion power with a breadth no rival matches.

Diesel (S350d / S450d) : The OM 656 gets updates including a heated catalyst. The S450d we drove (367 hp + mild hybrid boost, 750 Nm) is ridiculously refined—torquey, quiet, and capable of 700+ km range on a tank. UK gets the S350d, which is barely a step down. BMW no longer offers a diesel 7 Series in the UK, giving Mercedes a clear advantage for high-mileage buyers.

Inline-Six Petrol (S450 / S500) : The updated M256 Evo is smoother and more powerful than before. In the non-hybrid S500 it feels perfectly judged for the S-Class—refined, sophisticated, and more engaging than the heavier plug-in when pushed.

Plug-in Hybrids (S450e / S580e) : Up to 100 km electric range (real-world ~60-70 km usable), P2 architecture with the electric motor between engine and gearbox. The confusingly named S580e feels as quick as the V8 in hybrid mode and can run silently in pure EV. Excellent for shorter trips and tax-friendly markets, with smart route planning that optimizes electric/ICE use.

V8 (S580): The star of the show. The new flat-plane crank M177 Evo is a motorsport-derived unit that will underpin future AMGs. Mercedes engineered variable cam timing to restore much of the traditional V8 burble below 3,000 rpm. It revs freely, responds sharply, and sounds genuinely good—especially in Sport mode. This was the highlight drive: powerful, characterful, yet still refined enough for an S-Class. UK buyers miss out here.

All pure ICE models get 48V mild-hybrid assistance for better response and efficiency.

Interior: Luxury Done Right… Mostly

Step inside and you’re greeted by the updated MBUX hyperscreen setup. The 3D Driver Zone is genuinely impressive—the floating gauges look analog and convincing. The OS is slick, fast, and more intuitive than before.

However, the triple-screen layout feels dated compared to the seamless pillar-to-pillar displays in newer Mercedes models like the GLC and upcoming electric C-Class. It’s a flagship that doesn’t have the best screens Mercedes currently offers—a strange oversight. Materials remain excellent, especially in higher trims, but the design language risks aging faster than previous generations.

Where the S-Class truly shines is Manufacturer (Mercedes’ customization program). With 400+ interior options, any-color-you-want paint (including matching other brands or creating your own), extended leather, custom stitching, crests, and sill plates, the possibilities are near-endless. The visualizer tool is excellent. Made-to-Measure takes it further, with leather extending across almost every surface in stunning executions. This is how an S-Class competes with Bentley and Rolls-Royce on individuality.

Rear-seat comfort is peerless, especially with the executive seat option. Controls, climate, entertainment, and even Mercedes-branded headphones per seat make it a proper chauffeur’s car—though the lack of full navigation control from the rear screen remains a bizarre omission.

On the Road: Still the Benchmark

Every variant impresses in its own way. The diesel and V8 were personal favorites for blending effortless torque/refinement with genuine driver appeal. The E-Active suspension and air suspension deliver the legendary S-Class magic: isolated, composed, yet surprisingly capable when you want it. It still sets the standard that other luxury cars are measured against.

The Bigger Picture

Pricing starts around £103k in the UK for the S350d. Germany gets the full range; the US should see most variants. Against the new BMW 7 Series (and its i7 EV), the S-Class feels more resolved in many traditional areas, though both brands have made divisive interior choices.

The facelift reinforces what the S-Class has always done best: offer the widest powertrain choice, benchmark ride comfort, cutting-edge (if occasionally flawed) tech, and genuine luxury that scales from handsome to outrageous. It’s not perfect—the screen layout and some digitization decisions feel like a missed opportunity for the flagship—but it remains the default choice for a reason.

In an era of transition, the S-Class facelift is a confident “welcome home” for traditional luxury buyers. The brightest star in the Mercedes lineup hasn’t dimmed. It’s evolved—and for many, that evolution is exactly what was needed.

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