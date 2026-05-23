Mental Health in the Oilfield: A Candid Conversation with Joe Sinnott and Jason Spiess

In a high-stakes industry known for its demanding schedules, volatile markets, and intense pressure, mental health is no longer a side conversation — it’s becoming a core leadership imperative. In a recent episode of The Crude Life, host Jason Spiess sat down with Joe Sinnott, executive coach at Witting Partners and host of the Energy Detox podcast, for a thoughtful and practical discussion on workplace wellness in energy.

Listening First: The Foundation of Wellness

Sinnott opened with an important disclaimer: neither he nor Spiess is a licensed therapist. Their discussion focused on leadership tools that support mental well-being rather than clinical treatment. Sinnott emphasized that his coaching framework — built around a five-part, energy-focused approach — naturally overlaps with mental health by helping leaders address overwhelm, toxicity, uncertainty, and decision fatigue.

“Slow down and listen,” Sinnott stressed.

Both men agreed that jumping straight into problem-solving often adds noise and anxiety. True support starts with creating space, understanding what the other person is actually experiencing, and resisting the urge to immediately “fix” things.

Spiess drew from his communications background, noting that effective mental health support boils down to clear information exchange and genuine connection. He distinguished between sympathy (feeling sorry) and empathy (truly understanding because you’ve lived elements of it), highlighting why experienced leaders often make better sounding boards.

The “Wellness Workover” Framework

Sinnott uses an oil-and-gas-inspired concept he calls the Wellness Workover — a play on well workovers — as part of his broader leadership development programs. Rather than standalone mental health workshops, this approach is integrated into ongoing company coaching around communication, decision-making, delegation, and executive presence.

Key phases discussed include:

Exploration : Understand the real issues and what success looks like.

Development : Identify helpful habits, eliminate energy-draining ones, and leverage existing resources (such as Employee Assistance Programs).

Downstream/Optics: Recognize how leaders and employees are perceived and the danger of viewing people (or oneself) as commodities.

Real-World Pressures in Energy

The conversation touched on several industry realities:

The flight-or-fight response, once tied to literal survival, now manifests in office deadlines, corporate politics, and high-pressure decision-making.

Leaders carry the “souls on board” responsibility — similar to a pilot — because employees trade significant portions of their lives for their work.

Many workers would rather be in the field than in toxic corporate environments, yet safety improvements in operations have ironically shifted more stress to office and C-suite roles.

The importance of external perspectives: Business owners often get surrounded by “yes people,” making outside coaches valuable for honest challenge and scenario planning.

Sinnott shared a powerful coaching question for those feeling stuck: “If you knew this person, policy, or situation wasn’t going to change — what would you do?”

This shifts focus from frustration to creative problem-solving within real constraints.

Authenticity and Avoiding Exploitation

Both speakers addressed the growing commercialization of mental health. Spiess shared observations about events and individuals who appear to profit from or brand-build around the topic in ways that feel inauthentic. Sinnott reinforced the need for transparency about limitations while still encouraging leaders to create space for wellness conversations.

The conversation serves as a reminder that in the oil and gas industry — where people work hard, face uncertainty, and carry heavy responsibilities — leadership isn’t just about results. It’s about protecting the energy and well-being of the people who deliver them.

“Create time to think. Slow down. Listen. And help people move from overwhelm to practical, proactive planning,” Sinnott says.

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