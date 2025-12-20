Waga Energy will operate a renewable natural gas production unit at the Newland Park Landfill in Salisbury, Maryland. Photo courtesy of Waga Energy

Wicomico County in Maryland has selected Waga Energy to build, own, operate and maintain a renewable natural gas (RNG) production unit at the Newland Park Landfill in Salisbury.

The Newland Park Landfill is owned and operated by Wicomico County and accepts 150,000 tons of waste annually.

“Selecting Waga Energy for this project represents a major step forward in Wicomico County’s commitment to environmental stewardship, innovation, and responsible landfill management,” Wicomico County Executive Julie M. Giordano says. “By capturing methane and converting it into renewable natural gas, we are turning a waste byproduct into a valuable energy resource while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Waga says when operational, the plant will provide more than 210,000 million British thermal units of RNG per year. The plant will use Wagabox technology and is designed to process up to 1,000 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill gas per year. The company says it will deliver gas to the local pipeline and complying with recent environmental regulations requiring a better control of methane emissions from landfills.

According to the firm, the project will offset about 12,200 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions annually by capturing methane and purifying it into RNG. By producing pipeline-quality RNG, Waga says the project supports the circular economy and reduces reliance on fossil fuels with a local, reliable and renewable source of energy provided to the community.

Waga also recently inaugurated an RNG facility at the Scott Area Landfill in Davenport, Iowa.

“Our collaboration with Wicomico County stands as a cornerstone in shaping the next phase of our development in Maryland,” Waga CEO Guenael Prince says. “We are thrilled to develop the first Wagabox unit in a state with such ambitious goals of greenhouse gas emissions reductions and with immense potential for our solution.”

