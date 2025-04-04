Martin Explains Connecting with the Middle & Projects with Dennis Quaid and Glenn Beck

Warren Martin, Kansas Strong, joins The Crude Life to discuss the realities in the world of oil and gas, sponsoring major sporting events and a couple upcoming projects with PBS, Dennis Quaid and Glenn Beck.

“Sporting venues have been a great avenue for us here at Kansas Strong,” Martin said. “Our goal is to try and hit that messy middle. There's about 11% of the state of Kansas that absolutely hates the oil industry, they don't want to have anything to do with it in any way, shape, or form.

Martin continues explaining the strategy behind supporting the university games and major events.

“About 23% of the state loves the oil industry, and we really don't try and do messaging to, for the most part, to either one of those components,” Martin said. “We're trying to hit that messy middle, especially at 40%, approximately, of people right in the middle who say that they do not have enough information about the oil and gas industry to really make a determination whether we're good or bad.”

Kansas Strong a nonprofit organization funded by Kansas oil and natural gas producers, aims to educate Kansans about the industry's role in the state's economy and energy supply, offering educational resources and programs for schools and students. The Kansas Oil and Gas Resources Fund (KOGRF), branded as "Kansas Strong," is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating Kansans about the importance of the oil and natural gas industry.

Benefits of Oil and Gas in Kansas

Economic Impact: The oil and gas industry is a significant contributor to Kansas’s economy, bringing in billions of dollars annually. It supports nearly 120,000 jobs directly and indirectly, providing livelihoods for families across the state. Energy Independence: Kansas’s oil and gas production contributes to the energy independence of the United States, reducing reliance on foreign oil imports and enhancing national security. Community Support: Revenue generated from the industry supports public services, including schools, roads, and emergency services. Local operators are also active in community engagement, sponsoring local events, scholarships, and various charitable initiatives. Technological Innovation: Kansas has been at the forefront of embracing new technologies in oil and gas extraction, such as hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. These innovations have allowed operators to extract resources more efficiently and responsibly, minimizing environmental impact while maximizing output.

Martin also discusses how emission regulations and some proposed legislations can impact the oil and gas industry.

“Most people in America don't realize that the oil and gas industry has spent more money than the Federal Government has to address environmental concerns,” Martin said. “We've become the world's leader in oil and gas production all the while reducing our emissions, carbon emissions, CO2 emissions and methane emissions.”

Martin continued explaining how the oil and gas industry is the leader in environmental innovations.

“We're able to do more work with the same amount of energy because we've improved our efficiency,” Martin added. “In fact, the fastest growing energy category today is efficiency.”

An upcoming segment of the show 'Viewpoint' with actor Dennis Quaid will feature Warren Martin and Kansas Strong.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid airs on PBS is known for “ diving into destinations that offer a unique blend of livability, adventure and opportunity.” According to Martin, the series followed him into a school to record one of his presentation to the elementary students.

“They said that they wanted to talk to me about my innovation of changing the conversation about the oil and gas industry, they recognized our approach and reached out to us about that.” Martin said. “We are talking about the industry in a different way. We're communicating in a different way. We're educating in a different way, and our innovation is not having the same conversation everybody else in the world is having.”

Martin added this is a great opportunity for the industry, especially on a “network that is generally not very positive towards the oil and gas industry”.

“Maybe begin to open some eyes and some ears, that there is a different way to have a conversation about the industry, and so we're excited about that,” Martin said.

Dennis William Quaid is an American actor known for a wide variety of dramatic and comedic roles. First gaining widespread attention in the 1980s, some of his notable credits include Breaking Away (1979), The Right Stuff (1983), The Big Easy (1986), Innerspace (1987), Great Balls of Fire! (1989), Dragonheart (1996), The Parent Trap (1998), Frequency (2000), Traffic (2000), The Rookie (2002), The Day After Tomorrow (2004), Vantage Point (2008), Footloose (2011), Soul Surfer (2011), and The Intruder (2019).

For his role in Far from Heaven (2002), he won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor among other accolades. The Guardian named him one of the best actors never to have received an Academy Award nomination.The goal of the Viewpoint Project is to enlighten the audience by delivering diverse informational and educational documentaries by covering a variety of issues and topics.

Viewpoint Project is on the cutting edge of the television documentary industry, producing top quality programming for Public Television.

The exact air date was not specified.

Martin next explained the strategy behind their latest marketing campaign with political pundit Glenn Beck.

“We chose him because he has a strong following in that following, he has the tendency to be able to activate that following,” Martin said. “It's not a general broadcast for us. It's really geared towards the more conservative audience in the State of Kansas, with the goal of activating them, getting them to go to our website.”

Glenn Beck is a leading American media personality, political commentator, author, and founder of TheBlaze. He hosted "The Glenn Beck Program," which aired on CNN Headline News and later on Fox News Channel, showcasing his insights on American culture and politics.

“I've watched and listened to him for years as I do all kinds of media all over the place, and one of the things I've noticed is that he has a very loyal, strong following, and he can activate his audience to respond,” Martin said. “His audience responded to what happened in Israel. His audience responded to what happened in North Carolina with the hurricane. His audience has responded to so many things in very amazing ways.”

The Blaze network continues to feature Beck's commentary through live radio broadcasts and podcasts, offering storytelling and perspectives on current events. Additionally, TheBlaze TV provides a platform for Beck's views and discussions, aiming to engage audiences with candid opinions and analysis.

