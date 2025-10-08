Manatee County is turning trash into treasure through a new partnership with Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI), that will capture methane gas from the Lena Road Landfill and convert it into clean, marketable energy.



The initiative, called “Renewable Natural Gas (RNG): From Waste to Worth,” was approved by a 5-1 vote of the Manatee Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) today. Commissioner Bearden was in opposition, and Commissioner McCann was absent for the vote. The project marks a major step forward in the County’s efforts to make its utility operations more sustainable, efficient and environmentally responsible.



“This is a free revenue source on stuff that we’re currently just burning off,” said Manatee County Commission chair George Kruse. “We owe it to the taxpayers to try to maximize outside revenue so we can eliminate some of their costs.”



Under the agreement, Johnson Controls will design, build and operate an on-site renewable natural gas facility that transforms landfill gas—primarily methane—into pipeline-quality renewable fuel. That fuel will then be sold on the open market, generating a new stream of revenue for taxpayers while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



“This project takes something we’ve always had to manage—landfill gas—and turns it into something valuable,” said Pat Shea, Manatee County Utilities Director, who presented the proposal to the Board. “By capturing and converting methane into clean energy, we’re improving our environmental footprint and creating financial benefits for our residents. It’s truly a win-win for Manatee County.”



In addition to producing renewable fuel, the project will generate Environmental Attributes, such as renewable energy credits, carbon offsets and federal Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs). These credits, which can be traded or sold, represent measurable reductions in greenhouse gases and reinforce Manatee County’s commitment to sustainability.



The partnership with Johnson Controls includes a Guaranteed Energy, Water and Wastewater Performance Savings Contract, which ensures the County will see measurable results. If the project doesn’t meet its savings goals, Johnson Controls is responsible for covering any shortfall—protecting taxpayer investment.



“Renewable Natural Gas: From Waste to Worth” highlights Manatee County’s innovative approach to resource management—transforming landfill gas from a waste byproduct into a renewable energy asset that supports both the environment and the community. Construction of the RNG facility is expected to begin following permitting and interconnection approvals, with operations anticipated to start within the next two years.

