Pictured at top: Paul Lyden Sr., executive vice president at Lyden Oil Co. is joined by his wife, Laura, sales and operations manager, and their two children, Jennifer and Paul Jr. Jennifer Lyden, now the company’s president, and Paul Jr., vice president of sales, represent the fourth generation of leadership at the 107-year-old company. Photo source: The Youngstown Publishing Company

In the Mahoning Valley of Ohio, where steel once roared and energy still flows through the veins of hardworking communities, two stories remind us why American industry endures.

One is a century-old family enterprise adapting to global headwinds. The other is a turnaround artist who transformed a near-bankrupt foundry supply business into North America’s leader in cutting-edge 3D-printed sand cores and molds. Together, they represent the backbone of the energy and manufacturing sectors that keep America moving.

Lyden Oil: Four Generations Strong

On January 1, 2026, Jennifer Lyden stepped into the role of president at Lyden Oil Co., becoming the fourth-generation leader of a company founded more than 107 years ago. After building a career in information technology—including work on Ohio State’s Epic health system—she returned to the family business in 2012, bringing modern skills to a relationship-driven industry.

Lyden Oil distributes lubricants, fuels, and related products across multiple states and into international markets. With roughly 200 employees and a fleet of more than 100 trucks, the company handles major lines like Honda and Ford Motorcraft while serving everything from automotive to heavy industrial customers.

What sets Lyden apart, according to those who know the company, is its hands-on approach. They take possession of products, test them rigorously, and emphasize quality control in an era when supply chains face constant disruption. Low driver turnover—under 5%—speaks volumes about the culture. In a volatile market impacted by international tensions (including base oil supply challenges tied to issues in regions like Iran), the Lyden family continues to bet on service, relationships, and diversification.

Family businesses reaching the fourth generation are rare—statistics often put the success rate around 2%. The Lyden story shows what’s possible when multiple generations stay involved: parents still active in the third generation, Jennifer as president, and her brother Paul Lyden Jr. as VP of Sales.

It’s not just succession planning; it’s living legacy in the lubricant and fuel distribution space that supports everything from passenger vehicles to industrial operations.

Humtown Products: From the Brink to the White House

While Lyden Oil celebrates continuity, Humtown Products in Columbiana, Ohio, highlights bold reinvention.

Mark Lamoncha, president and CEO, was named the U.S. Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Person of the Year. The honor was presented at a White House event on May 4, 2026. Lamoncha took the reins of a company near bankruptcy in 2008 and engineered one of the most impressive turnarounds in American manufacturing.

He patented a system that dramatically boosted productivity—reportedly over 400% in key areas—and steered Humtown to become North America’s leading producer of 3D-printed sand cores and molds used in metal casting. These advanced components are critical for precision manufacturing across multiple industries, including those that rely on robust energy infrastructure.

In his acceptance remarks, Lamoncha thanked President Trump and SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, emphasized the importance of American manufacturing, and pointed to recent hiring growth (10% increase) and improving economic signals. He’ll continue representing small business during National Small Business Week events.

These Ohio stories matter beyond the Mahoning Valley. Lubricants keep the nation’s fleets and machinery running efficiently. Advanced sand cores and molds enable the high-precision casting that supports oil & gas equipment, automotive, heavy industry, and more.

In an energy landscape full of geopolitical noise and transition talk, companies like Lyden Oil and Humtown show the enduring value of American grit: family stewardship, technical innovation, operational excellence, and a relentless focus on serving customers.

As Jennifer Lyden navigates supply disruptions with a multi-generational team, and Mark Lamoncha brings 3D printing prowess to traditional manufacturing, both prove that the foundation of strong energy and industrial sectors remains people—committed, adaptable, and rooted in their communities.

That’s the American energy and manufacturing story worth telling.

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