On December 29, 2025, Lebanon and Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Beirut to supply Egyptian natural gas to Lebanese power infrastructure — a practical, long-anticipated step toward addressing Lebanon’s chronic electricity shortfalls and costly reliance on fuel oil. The agreement was signed by Lebanese Energy Minister Joe Saddi and Egyptian Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi, and officials said it aims to deliver Egyptian gas for electricity generation in Lebanon once the necessary infrastructure is ready.

Lebanon’s power grid suffers from frequent outages and heavy dependence on imported fuel oil, draining state coffers and forcing many consumers to rely on diesel generators. Energy officials describe the new gas deal as a catalyst for transition to cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable generation — though several challenges remain before molecules can flow.

The Pipeline Route: Reviving a Regional Gas Artery

At the heart of this agreement is the Arab Gas Pipeline (AGP) — a trans-regional pipeline stretching from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula northward through Jordan, Syria, and into Lebanon. Originally commissioned in the early 2000s to link these energy markets, the roughly 1,200-kilometer network was built to carry Egyptian gas across borders and includes branches that once extended toward both Syria and Lebanon.

Under the original design:

Gas flows from Arish in Egypt into Aqaba, Jordan, and then northward to El Rehab near the Jordan-Syria border.

From there, the pipeline traverses Syria, reaching key nodes at Homs and onward toward Lebanon’s Tripoli, enabling supply to Lebanon’s northern power plants.

In 2025, parts of this infrastructure require rehabilitation — particularly within Lebanon and sections in Syria — after years of underuse, conflict-related damage, and pipeline reversals that saw flows go to other markets at different times. The Lebanese energy ministry plans to seek donor financing to restore these segments and reactivate the northbound link for Egyptian gas delivery.

Why This Matters: Power, Economics, and Regional Energy Networks