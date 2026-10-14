In the heart of the Delaware Basin, another example of Permian innovation and execution just hit the books.

Lasso Drilling LLC announced the successful completion of a 27,362-foot measured-depth U-Turn well in Reeves County, Texas, working alongside PetroPlex Energy and the broader team that made it happen. The Midland-based drilling contractor shared the news in a recent LinkedIn post, congratulating everyone involved and underscoring the combination of teamwork, technical expertise, meticulous planning, and operational excellence required to deliver a well of this complexity.

“Achievements like this are the result of exceptional teamwork, technical expertise, meticulous planning, and an unwavering commitment to operational excellence,” the company stated. The post carried the familiar Lasso tagline: “Where High Spec Meets High Standard.”

U-Turn (also called horseshoe or paperclip) wells have become an increasingly important tool in the Permian toolkit. The design drills a vertical section, builds into one horizontal lateral, then executes a tight 180-degree turn underground before drilling a parallel return lateral in the opposite direction. The result is two laterals from a single vertical wellbore—particularly valuable on constrained acreage where straight two-mile laterals aren’t feasible. The approach can reduce surface footprint, lower costs compared with drilling two separate wells, and increase reservoir contact.

A measured depth of 27,362 feet places this well on the longer end of current U-Turn projects and highlights the capability of modern high-spec land rigs. Lasso’s fleet includes triples rated in the 21,000- to 26,500-foot range and higher, designed for the demanding directional work common in the Permian. The company has previously worked with PetroPlex on Reeves County acreage, reflecting an ongoing operator-contractor partnership focused on performance in West Texas.

Reeves County remains one of the most active and productive areas in the Delaware Basin, with operators continuously pushing the limits of well design, lateral length, and operational efficiency. Wells like this one demonstrate how independent operators and specialized drilling contractors continue to drive technical progress even as the industry focuses on capital discipline and returns.

For the crews on the rig floor, the directional drillers, the engineers, and the entire support team, days like this are the payoff for months of preparation and execution under pressure. In an industry that runs on results measured in feet, days, and dollars, a cleanly delivered 27,362-foot U-Turn well stands as tangible proof that high-spec equipment and high standards still move the needle in the Permian.

Lasso Drilling continues to build its reputation as a reliable Permian contractor. PetroPlex Energy keeps advancing its position as an active independent in the basin. And the people who put the pipe in the ground keep proving that complex wells can be drilled safely and successfully when the team is aligned.

That’s the kind of story that keeps the crude life moving forward.