Landman Summer Binge: Interview with Christian Wallace the Co-Creator of Landman

In the heart of the Permian Basin, where oil booms reshape lives, communities, and economies, Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace’s Landman has struck a chord unlike anything the energy industry has seen in years. Streaming exclusively on Paramount+, the series blends high-stakes drama with grounded portrayals of roughnecks, executives, families, and the “salmon stream” businesses that keep boomtowns alive.

The Crude Life is proud to cross-promote this cultural moment. For those individuals who do not have Paramount+, click here for a special discounted link via The Crude Life CrossOver.

Spiess sat down with co-creator Christian Wallace for an in-depth conversation. Wallace, who grew up in Andrews, Texas, worked rigs himself, and created the acclaimed Boomtown podcast that inspired the show, offers rare insight into the human side of the industry.

The Interview: Christian Wallace with Jason Spiess

Jason Spiess: Before we get into Landman, let’s talk about your personal journey and Boomtown, the podcast this is all based on.

Christian Wallace: I grew up in Andrews, Texas, near Midland-Odessa. My whole life surrounded by oil field—uncle on casing crews, tubing tester, diesel mechanic. I worked as a workover rig hand in 2013. Family’s still there. West Texas and the Permian are near and dear. In 2019, while at Texas Monthly, I pitched a narrative, character-driven podcast on the boom. We covered ranching, schools, traffic fatalities, and the people making lives there—not just economics or flaring. It hit number one in documentary on Apple Podcasts and connected because oil and gas touches everyone’s daily life, yet most don’t think about the roughnecks and roustabouts who make the modern world run.

In 2020, Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser acquired the rights. Taylor and I spent two years developing it. He wrote every episode of Season 1; I helped with dialogue, scenarios, and was on set daily as co-creator and executive producer.

Spiess: Landman has done more than most energy content to humanize the industry—upbeat music over rigs, community details. We always talk upstream, downstream, midstream, and the “salmon stream”—cafes, flower shops, waitresses, all tethered together in booms and busts.

Wallace: You hit the nail on the head with “salmon stream.” Booms affect everyone from car salesmen to diner waitresses. I wanted to show that. The upbeat music? Rig work is a beautiful choreography—a dance of four men that only mesquite trees and sky usually witness. Details like Boomtown Babes or the Patch Cafe come straight from real spots like the Pioneer Cafe in Goldsmith, where night and day shifts cross paths. Those human touches tell the fuller story.

Spiess: There’s Hollywood flair—the wrench, cartel elements—but also real kernels. Talk about the cartel storyline and humanization.

Wallace: Many “sensational” bits root in reality: plane landing on a highway (Texas Ranger testimony), pipe crush accident (from my uncle). Cartel? Oil theft, equipment theft, fake CDLs are real issues in the region; the industries live side by side. We take liberties for drama, but the human stories—danger, tragedy, triumphs, joys—are authentic. Ali Larter’s character feels plucked from West Texas; she’s phenomenal. Jacob Lofland embodies the role—his dad built rigs, uncle in the industry. Billy Bob Thornton is outstanding every scene. Michelle Randolph adds levity. The attorneys (Kayla Wallace and Colm Feore, both Canadian) are great foils. Michael Peña and Emilio Rivera’s early characters hit hard because they’re so likable.

Spiess: The show seems to play both sides but overall feels positive for the industry—showing safety, humanity, community.

Wallace: It’s nuanced and humanizing. People think “Big Oil” (Exxon, Chevron) and forget the thousands of workers who are the heart and soul. One show can’t do everything, but we’re telling a story that needs telling. I hope viewers get entertained and curious enough to learn more about the Permian, Bakken, innovations, safety improvements, and automation.

Spiess: What do you want people to walk away with?

Wallace: Entertainment first. But also ignited conversations and research into this rich industry. Season 2 hopes are high, but nothing confirmed yet.

(Full interview available via The Crude Life audio/podcast platforms.)

About Landman (Season 1)

Landman premiered November 17, 2024, on Paramount+. Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, it’s a modern tale of fortune-seeking in West Texas oilfields—roughnecks, wildcat billionaires, landmen, and families navigating booms, tragedies, and power plays. It explores impacts on climate, economy, and geopolitics through character-driven storytelling.

Key Cast:

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, the sharp landman/fixer.

Ali Larter as Angela Norris.

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris.

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris.

Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, and others in pivotal roles.

Season 1 (10 episodes) delivers high drama alongside authentic details from Wallace’s experiences and Boomtown. It quickly became one of Paramount+’s most-watched originals, resonating far beyond traditional industry audiences.

The Crude Life’s Daily Landman Reaction & Analysis Series

To engage with this cultural crossover, The Crude Life will be dropping a daily episode-by-episode breakdown series hosted by Jason Spiess and Warren Martin of Kansas Strong.

Each episode will:

Dissect plot points, characters, and industry accuracy.

Relate storylines to real oil and gas operations, safety, community impacts, and challenges.

Highlight how Landman connects the industry with broader audiences—humanizing workers and sparking conversations about energy’s role in daily life.

This pairs perfectly with the show’s holistic approach and our long-standing mission: engaging end-users who rely on petroleum products every day. Whether you’re in the patch or just curious, these discussions bridge the gap.

Tune in daily on The Crude Life platforms (podcasts, radio, social, website) as we roll through Season 1 and beyond.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Landman isn’t perfect—it’s entertainment with dramatic flair—but it does what the industry has needed: puts human faces on the people who keep the world running. As Christian Wallace noted, it’s one story among many, but a powerful one.

The Crude Life is excited to amplify it, foster dialogue, and remind everyone that energy is a community effort.

Join Warren Martin and Jason Spiess as they stream Landman exclusively on Paramount+. Let’s keep the conversation going—because the patch powers more than just rigs; it powers lives, economies, and stories worth telling.

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The Crude Life has been a trusted brand pioneering energy content for 15 years — from the very first podcast in 2011 to today’s full-spectrum content company producing podcasts, video interviews, print features, radio news, social media campaigns, Substack editorials, live events and more.

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