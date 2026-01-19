Landman Season 2 Finale: Does Tommy Have One More Homerun Left?

Emerson Miller//Paramount+

It’s official, Landman isn’t just a show anymore. It’s a cultural pipeline. And Season 2 proved it.

Landman Season 2 asks the audience to normalize a different kind of absurd: oil and gas as a backdrop, while the real storyline becomes power, relationships, leverage, and moral gymnastics.

Warren Martin of Kansas Strong and Jason Spiess review the season finale of Landman relating it to the oil and gas industry.

Jason’s framing is blunt: Season 1 felt like a test audience. Like the public was being asked, “Will you accept anything from oil and gas… if we package it with star power?”

Warren Martin agrees with the diagnosis, even if he laughs at their failed predictions: Season 2 is “completely disconnected” from Season 1. The cartel fades into the background. Offshore becomes a question mark. The industry becomes, in Martin’s words, B-roll.

And that’s where the deeper point emerges:

If Landman isn’t teaching viewers how the oilfield works, it’s teaching them how power works around the oilfield.

And that may be the more dangerous lesson.

Emerson Miller//Paramount+

The Show Didn’t Become “Pro-Oil.” It Became Pro-Drama.

The most revealing thread in the entire conversation isn’t about the rigs — it’s about perception.

Spiess says the quiet part out loud: whether the industry likes it or not, Landman is becoming a modern PR machine. Not because it’s accurate, but because it’s memorable. It’s entertainment that lands inside people’s assumptions and stays there.

Martin’s take is sharp: last season, the conversation it sparked was, “What’s real? What’s not real?” That was useful. That created curiosity, and curiosity creates dialogue.

Season 2 shifts the conversation into something else:

Not “how the oilfield works,” but “what kind of people work in the oilfield.”

That’s a major difference.

Because once a show starts defining a workforce by its most extreme characters, it stops being storytelling and starts becoming branding-by-stereotype — even when it’s not trying to.

And that’s why Spiess calls it precarious going into Season 3: if the public walks away thinking Tommy and Angela are “oil and gas,” then the industry doesn’t get nuance — it gets a caricature.

Embezzlement, Optics, and the Most “Real” Part of the Season

The episode’s central engine, as they see it, is not geology — it’s embezzlement.

Tommy’s new company doesn’t feel like entrepreneurship; it feels like a corporate jailbreak. The truck. The plane. The wells. The staff. Even the lawyer. It’s not “starting over.” It’s dragging the company with you as you leave it.

Spiess asks the practical question: does this happen in real life?

Martin’s answer matters: not often like this.

People leave, start competing, take relationships — sure. Non-competes exist, usually flimsy. But physically taking property, taking producing assets? That crosses into outright theft. That becomes lawsuits. Massive ones.

And then there’s the line that sums up the whole mood shift of Season 2:

“It’s the oil industry becoming the cartel.”

Whether that’s fair or not isn’t the point of the show — but it becomes the point in the viewer’s mind.

And the way the show handles it is important: it leans into optics — how to spin a room, how to bluff a department, how to leverage authority. Spiess calls the murder storyline “pretty real” not because murder is common, but because the show captures something familiar in small-town power systems: the behind-the-scenes lever pulling — one hand tied to pipelines, another tied to operators, all roads leading to the chief.

That dynamic isn’t “oil and gas.” It’s AnyTown USA with bigger money and higher stakes.

Which is exactly why it lands.

Emerson Miller//Paramount+

Offshore Reality vs. Offshore Budget

One of the smartest detours they take is about offshore logistics — not as a plot point, but as a reality check.

Spiess lays it out: helicopters, boats, elevator systems unlike anything on land, food supply chain, and yes — even drug- and weapon-sniffing dogs flown in. Offshore isn’t just “another set.” It’s a production and operational universe.

Martin’s counterpoint is practical: filming offshore is expensive, so he suspects the show will keep offshore in the legal/office realm instead of physically going there.

That exchange isn’t just about television budgeting — it’s about what the show chooses to value:

If you want realism, you go to the rigs.

If you want ratings, you keep the drama where the cameras can live.

Season 2 chose the cameras.

The DEI Twist: When a Character Becomes a Symbol

Then comes the curveball: Ainsley as a sudden DEI/ESG-style figure inside the oil-and-gas storyline.

Spiess jokes that he didn’t have “DEI ambassador for oil and gas” on his bingo card — but underneath the joke is a serious critique: the show leans into stereotypes so hard that even acknowledging DEI becomes a paradox. The “representation” is portrayed in a way that feels like central casting — which can insult the very idea it claims to depict.

Martin’s bigger issue is consistency: Ainsley’s earlier worldview doesn’t match her new role. She feels like the writers are using her less as a person and more as a device — a lever to move the plot and provoke the audience.

That matters because it reinforces the show’s Season 2 pattern: industry as backdrop, culture-war symbols as fuel.

The Oil-Ag Bridge

Here’s where the conversation becomes more than a recap.

Spiess has been making the “oil is starting to act like agriculture” argument for over a decade: price cycles, planning like planting, production behaving like yield. Harold Hamm halting Bakken drilling because “the numbers don’t work” sounds exactly like a farmer saying the inputs don’t pencil.

And Landman keeps sprinkling ag language — oil and cattle, ranching, family land — almost like it’s teasing a bigger bridge between energy and agriculture.

Martin agrees there’s rich material here, and he’s disappointed Sheridan hasn’t used it — especially because Sheridan’s other work shows he understands ranching deeply.

The best potential storylines they mention are straight out of real life:

Landmen negotiating access with surface owners who don’t own minerals.

Hostility between surface and mineral owners.

Family mineral rights split 16 ways (or 64 ways) where one holdout can stall everything.

Water sales replacing ranching economics in parts of Texas.

Siblings taking each other to court over development.

That’s not soap opera invented for TV — that’s American resource reality.

And if Season 3 wants to be a true “Landman” show, those are the veins to drill into.

Emerson Miller//Paramount+

Traffic: The Most Accurate “Oil Scene” of the Season

When they talk about traffic in the Permian, you can hear the difference between Hollywood spectacle and lived experience.

Spiess makes the key distinction: this isn’t Los Angeles gridlock where you can sunbathe on the roof. This is high-speed corridors packed with semis, heavy equipment, rigs moving 50 mph while other drivers go 100+. There’s no room to dance. A clip is not a fender-bender — it’s a funeral.

Martin backs it up: I-20 (and I-10) are relentless. Always packed. Always heavy. Always hazardous. That’s the kind of realism the show hits when it stops trying to be clever and just shows the environment.

If Landman wants more authenticity without sacrificing drama, that’s an easy lane: safety, logistics, infrastructure stress.

Because the story is already there — they just need to stop running from it.

The Coyote Ending: “Not Today.”

The coyote returns — again — and the conversation treats it like symbolism, not wildlife.

Martin describes the coyote as a scavenger: adaptable, surviving, doing what it must, even chewing off its own leg to escape a trap. Season 1 used coyotes more heavily as omen and danger. Season 2 ends on a quieter note: Tommy tells the coyote, essentially, you don’t get me today.

Spiess reads it as reclaiming the day: “vacation today — come eat me tomorrow.”

That’s the show in one image:

A man who knows death is near, who knows danger is part of the terrain, who talks to it like it’s a rival — and keeps walking anyway.

The Bigger Takeaway: The Industry Should Pay Attention

By the end, the discussion isn’t really about plot.

It’s about what happens when a show becomes the loudest cultural voice attached to a real industry.

Spiess offers the clearest warning: Season 3 could go either way. If the show continues to blur lines — cartel money as financing, embezzlement as entrepreneurship, murder as a character arc, workplace chaos as normal — then it doesn’t matter how many viewers it gains. It changes what people think oil and gas is.

Martin lands it simply: this season increased audience by leaning into relationships, but the cost is that the audience isn’t learning the industry — they’re learning a stereotype of the people in it.

And in a world where perception becomes policy pressure, hiring pressure, investment pressure, and community pressure, that isn’t just TV.

That’s narrative infrastructure.

In closing, Spiess pontificates that if Season 3 decides to “go balls to the wall” with actual industry storylines — safety, logistics, land rights, water, mineral splits, technology gaps — it might become the most useful version of itself yet.

But if it stays on the current path, then Landman won’t be “about oil and gas” in a way the industry will want. Rather, it will be about what America believes oil and gas means.

And those are two very different wells to drill.

