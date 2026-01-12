Emerson Miller//Paramount

The most exciting oil drama isn’t happening in Venezuela for this TV journalist. No, it’s on Landman, where the most political that Taylor Sheridan and Billy Bob Thornton ever really get is a hearty scoff at Donald Trump renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. “I don’t give a fuck what they call it,” Tommy Norris (Thornton) says in episode 5. If anything, a gool ol’ Texan like Tommy reckons that everything should relate back to the Lone Star state instead. “You know, the saltwater out east of Galveston,” he jokes.

So, while the rest of the world scrambles to figure out just what in the hell is going on in South America—which, according to The Texas Tribune, would require Texas oil companies to invest $10 billion a year for the next decade before they ever even see a profit—the current state of the global oil economy will have to wait. That’s Landman season 3 material, if Sheridan chooses to take it on. For now, the furthest Tommy Norris is willing to travel from Midland, Texas is Fort Worth, Texas—and I wouldn’t much mind if that never changed.

Hell, Tommy can’t even walk out of his front door for the first five minutes of this week’s episode. Bogged down with problems about the offshore rig’s launch event and Angela (Ali Larter) worried about becoming an empty nester when Ainsely (Michelle Randolph) leaves to live in a college dorm, Tommy jokes that “you don’t leave this house, you just fucking escape it” by the time he finally sets out.

Emerson Miller//Paramount

’Landman’ season 2’s offshore oil rig plot finally comes to an end this episode.

Taylor Sheridan is Anti-Mullet

In back-to-back scenes this week, Sheridan asks his characters to reconsider their haircuts. We start with Charlie (Guy Barnett), who is back together with Rebecca (Kayla Wallace) following their fight last episode. His mullet really works, in my opinion, but Rebecca jokes that they need to have a talk about it when he returns from his offshore drilling venture. Remember, he has a ten percent chance to strike oil out there—and he significantly hurts M-Tex oil’s chances of even surviving as a company come season 3 if he fails.

Later, Cooper (Jacob Lofland) sets out in the morning to follow in his father’s footsteps as a Junior Landman for M-Tex. He asks his fiancé (Pauline Chavez) if she should get a haircut on the way home, but she tells him not to change a thing. It looks good, kid.

Ainsley’s Nightmare Roommate

Since Ainsley’s college interview in the season 2 premiere, the character’s undergraduate journey has largely taken a back seat to the offshore drilling chaos that’s plagued most of Landman season 2 so far. That admissions interview, full of jokes about Ainsley’s ignorant bliss and air headedness—was one of the funniest scenes that Sheridan’s ever written. But it isn’t this penultimate episode that Ainsley returns to make her way to college. It’s a shame, because there’s a lot of unmined potential for humor in Landman with her character. That’s why it feels a bit rushed in episode 9 when Ainsley meets her TCU roommate—a hodgepodge of every kind of personality you would never expect to find in a Landman character.

Paigyn—pronounced “like the godless religion,” Ainsley asks—is an off-putting sports medicine student with short ginger hair and a more masculine physique. (As Ainsley describes it, “You would make a very strong base for a pyramid.”) Paigyn goes by they/them pronouns, is vegan, doesn’t want Ainsley to play music out loud in their room, owns a pet ferret that they’re somehow able to keep in the dorm, and generally declares that their dorm room is a personal safe space for their mental health and meditation that Ainsley has no say over. Sheridan does give Ainsely a good joke about pronouns for once: She tells Paigyn that she’s “gonna let they meditate and I’ll see they later” as an attempt to genuinely adapt to her new roommate’s asks.

Sadly, Landman leaves Paigyn all alone as punishment. Angela returns to sweep Ainsely out of the TCU dorms and rent her an apartment for the semester. “She just doesn’t like herself,” Angela says about Paigyn. “Instead of fixing the things she doesn’t like, she blames it on everyone else.” And with that, the door on Paigyn’s story is likely closed. I’m not sure if Landman season 2’s penultimate episode needed an extended metaphor for Sheridan’s take on the left, but we certainly got one anyway.

The Real Heat

Forty minutes into Landman episode 9, Sheridan finally drops the hammer. After all, there’s only one more episode before the finale, and we’ve largely spent it galavanting around a college dorm that Ainsley isn’t even going to live in. So, at the launch of the offshore rig, Tommy walks into an even bigger nightmare than having a vegan ferret-lover for a roommate.

“I understand it now,” Cami (Demi Moore) tells him as they watch the rig float by. “There’s a rush… an exhilaration to the risk.” She’s betting her entire company on a ten percent chance, which is horrible odds. A ten percent chance of rain means it’s not going to happen, let alone a billion-dollar oil rig. As Tommy reminds her, the only reason the roles were not reversed between her late husband and himself was because Monty struck it big and Tommy lost everything. “Now, I do everything I can to avoid it,” he says. That’s his job, after all. Fix the problem and save the company as much money as he can. But despite constant warnings from Tommy and her lawyers, Cami wants to play the odds.

“The President of my company can’t be averse to the very thing that built it,” she tells him. “You’re fired.” Wow. That was unexpected. Just like that? Maybe Tommy’s old friend Cami was actually the villain all along.

Now What?

Surprisingly, Tommy’s firing isn’t the final cliff-hanger before the finale. Instead, we end things off with Cooper, who pays Ariana a visit at the bar after a long day’s work. When he can’t find her, dread sets in. He arrives just in time to stop a would-be-assaulter from harming her in the alley behind the bar, beating him within an inch of his life. The final shot is from a security camera, proving that they have the entire incident documented.

Unless this creep is some sort of important individual that I’m not aware of—like the Mayor of Midland—this case of an asshole taking a beating for trying to rape a hapless bartender looks cut and dry. But who knows! This is how Landman episode 9 leaves us before the finale: Cooper consoling Ariana, the bar’s owner calling for the police, and the attacker lying beaten on the ground complaining, “I’m hurt.”

The scene is in sharp contrast to the beginning of the episode, which set episode 9 up as a more family-centric plot about dropping your daughter off at college. Instead, a mostly stellar season of Landman so far—which included Sheridan’s best work yet just a few weeks ago—decided to change course and shove all their crazy ideas that just didn’t fit anywhere else into the last episode before the finale. Firing Tommy is exciting enough! Sheridan didn’t need to tack on gender politics and an unnecessary sexual assault—which we’ve criticized his shows for in the past as well. It felt strange how long it took to finally escape Tommy’s house in that first scene. Now, I wish we never left.

We’ll find out what it all means next week, when a now-jobless Tommy Norris returns without any land to man.

