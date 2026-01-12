Landman Season 2 Episode 9 Review & Reaction: “I Don’t Think He Knows the First Thing About the Oil and Gas Industry”

Episode 9, titled “Plans, Tears, and Sirens,” both Spiess and Kansas Strong’s Warren Martin agree on one thing immediately: the episode isn’t just messy. It’s weird — and the more you think about it, the weirder it gets.

That’s not a complaint about drama. Drama is fine. Relationships are fine. Character arcs are fine. But when a show called Landman drifts so far away from the actual mechanics, pressure points, and real-world tensions of oil and gas, you start to wonder if the oilfield has been reduced to a backdrop — a cinematic wallpaper of pumpjacks and hardhats while the real story happens somewhere else.

And that, Martin says, is exactly what’s happening.

“I Don’t Think He Knows the First Thing About the Oil and Gas Industry”

Warren Martin doesn’t ease into his thesis — he drops it like a wrench on a concrete rig pad.

He credits Taylor Sheridan with understanding relationships: conflict, deception, chemistry, power, and the ways people collide when money and ego are in the room. Sheridan has done that well in Yellowstone and its prequels, Martin argues, because the work was interwoven with the people. Viewers saw the craft — cutting horses, branding, roundups — functioning as both plot and authenticity.

But in Landman this season, Martin says the show feels like it “ran out of ideas” for the oil and gas industry — and replaced industry reality with character development, leaving oil and gas as little more than B-roll.

Then Martin lists what’s missing — not as nitpicks, but as the very DNA of what landmen and operators actually deal with:

Regulation and regulators as a story engine

Environmental issues and EPA pressure

Protesters and public conflict

Politics and politicians influencing outcomes

Competition for deals , the “race” element of lease work

Property access conflicts , including hostile landowners

Family disputes over mineral rights and fractured inheritance

The day-to-day negotiation reality that could easily build relationships while staying rooted in the field

None of it shows up in the way you’d expect — and Martin’s frustration isn’t that a TV show takes liberties. It’s that the liberties aren’t even being used to showcase the most naturally dramatic parts of the oil patch.

Spiess’ Theory: Not Enough Real Experts in the Writing Room

Jason Spiess offers a theory that doesn’t condemn the creators — but does explain the disconnect.

He points out that even people who cover the industry for years aren’t automatically industry experts. He mentions interviewing Landman co-creator Christian Wallace, and how media experience doesn’t equal field experience. Sometimes you don’t even notice the obvious mistakes — like a detail “an expert picks up right away” — until someone in the industry points it out.

Spiess frames it like marketing: he can look at a poster and instantly read the demographic. He doesn’t expect an oilfield worker to do that — and he doesn’t expect Hollywood writers to intuit the oilfield without the right people guiding it.

The result, in their view: the show’s oil and gas elements don’t feel like lived-in truth. They feel like set dressing.

The Episode’s “Oil and Gas Takeaway”: It’s a Gamble, Baby

As they zoom out, Spiess crystallizes what he believes the show is actually telling viewers about oil and gas this season:

It’s a gamble.

Buy-in at your own risk. The land will get you. Investors will get you. The people around you will get you. If you want the thrill — you might as well go to a casino.

That’s the theme he sees in Episode 9, especially with the parallel drilling arcs: offshore uncertainty versus a Midland play along an old fault line that only one person believes in. Two “wildcats.” Two power plays. Two personalities pushing forward on conviction and ego.

And that’s where the show finally brushes something real: oil and gas decisions often involve huge money, livelihoods, and safety — and those decisions are sometimes driven by a dangerous cocktail of confidence, ambition, and momentum.

“The Itch”: Fame, Power, and Executive Detachment

One of the most interesting parts of the conversation isn’t about rigs at all — it’s about leadership psychology.

Spiess talks about what people in media call “the itch”: the moment a person gets a taste of influence and starts believing their view is the view. They stop listening. They stop tolerating dissent. They don’t want the “buzzkill” in the room who points out the 5,000-pound elephant.

He sees Demi Moore’s character (Cammy) hitting that itch — stepping into a posture of I’m the expert now because she has the money and control.

Martin agrees and adds a sharp insight: confidence and arrogance live close together, and the danger is when someone doesn’t recognize their own arrogance. That’s when it becomes destructive.

If Landman is doing anything that feels industry-relevant here, it’s this: executives can get detached from the grind, the risk, and even the humanity of their own teams. Spiess calls out a moment from the rig “launch party” where people seem more interested in the food than the operation — a snapshot of how disconnected leadership can become from labor.

Martin underscores the absurdity of celebrating the start of a drilling operation: in his experience, you celebrate success, not kickoff. As one character says in the show, in 30 years he’s never been to a “watch party” for drilling. That detail lands for both of them as a symbol of a broader problem: celebrating touchdowns before crossing the goal line.

Reality Check: That Permitting Scene Would Never Happen

When the discussion returns to the onshore drilling decision, Martin draws a clean line between dramatic convenience and industry reality.

Yes — following a fault line or an ancient riverbed happens. He even gives a real-world parallel: a company following an ancient subsurface channel where organic deposits could have collected.

But what doesn’t happen is the “point at the ground, argue for 30 seconds, start clearing the pad” version of events.

In the real world, Martin says, there’s a long chain: permitting, studies, agency approvals (he mentions Texas’ framework), alternate stake locations, and decisions made in offices long before a crew ever shows up. The drilling crew doesn’t debate the site — they arrive when the location is already prepared and staked.

This is the kind of detail that could have made the show feel grounded — and instead becomes another example of oilfield realism being traded for pacing.

DEI on Screen: A Social Media Argument in Real Life Clothing

One of the episode’s most talked-about sequences — and one Spiess says felt uncomfortably familiar — is the DEI/pronouns clash at a college dorm.

Spiess appreciates that the show places the confrontation in a conversational setting rather than a corporate HR setting, because, as he puts it, that’s where these conflicts often feel most “real” — in the tone, in the assumptions, in how fast people decide you’re “wrong” just for walking into the room.

Martin’s take is blunt: the scene plays like social media acted out on screen — not a thoughtful debate, but a back-and-forth designed to provoke. He also criticizes the way the writing frames the conservative character’s argument as ignorance rather than substance, while never giving the other side much substance either.

Both agree the scene checks stereotypes too cleanly — right down to the emotional support ferret — and yet, in a strange way, it still lands because it captures the mechanics of modern conflict: narrative control, pre-triggering, and people talking past each other instead of with each other.

Then Martin drops an insight that might be the most even-handed critique of the episode: Sheridan does show both sides relying on “emotional support” — it’s just that one side’s emotional support is a ferret, and the other side’s is shopping.

Different costume. Same coping impulse.

The Creepiest Storyline: Sam Elliott and the Paid Attention Trap

They don’t mince words about the Sam Elliott subplot: it makes them uncomfortable, and not in a “good storytelling” way.

Martin calls it the creepiest aspect of the show — a relationship that raises real issues without actually exploring them. Spiess adds a layered critique: it feels like the storyline is setting the older man up, because once you put an older man and a younger woman in that frame, the audience assumes the roles instantly — even if the writing has him trying to resist the dynamic.

Martin pushes it further: what makes it creepy is the moral dodge the scenario creates — the “it’s not his fault, she lured him” energy — combined with the fact that he keeps allowing it.

Then they both do what good reviewers do: they predict outcomes based on the story’s trajectory, not what they want.

Spiess’ new front-runner prediction is darkly comedic: Sam Elliott’s character dies from a heart attack in the middle of this bizarre arrangement. Martin, resigned to the show’s chaotic web of plotlines, doesn’t rule it out.

The Alley Assault: The Predator Isn’t the Rig Hand

The episode ends with a disturbing alley assault and a violent reaction. Spiess and Martin both describe it as uncomfortable — but they also see why it’s believable.

Martin links it to real experiences: his daughters and granddaughters have all dealt with inappropriate men in service-industry settings, and sometimes stalking behavior follows rejection and humiliation. The show hints at that obsession earlier, when Ariana foreshadows that “behind the bar” isn’t the dangerous side — it’s out on the floor.

Spiess’ takeaway is pointed: the predator isn’t portrayed as the blue-collar caricature. It’s the white-collar “untouchable” type — the guy used to getting what he wants through money and status, and who snaps when someone refuses to play along. In their view, the show accidentally hits a truth there: the rig hands are often the ones who step in to protect — not prey.

Predictions for the Finale: Explosion, Fallout, and Forced Alliances

By the end, both men sound like they’re trying to predict a storm using a sky full of spinning weather vanes.

Spiess predicts an onshore accident and thinks the retiring crew captain might become a casualty. He also keeps his new Sam Elliott prediction in play.

Martin goes the other way: he thinks the incident happens offshore, because an onshore disaster would guarantee Tommy’s exile — and Martin suspects the show wants to force Cammy to bring Tommy back when the offshore crisis hits.

Either way, they agree on the bigger point: Episode 9 cast a story net in every direction, and the finale has a lot of threads to either tie together or intentionally leave dangling for the already-signed continuation.

The Crude Life Bottom Line

Episode 9 of Landman isn’t just a “hot mess” — it’s a revealing one.

In Jason Spiess and Warren Martin’s view, the show is drifting away from the oil and gas industry’s most compelling realities, while still using the industry’s imagery to sell the premise. The episode does stumble into a few truths — executive detachment, ego-driven risk, the way conflict is manufactured and amplified, the kinds of predators power can create — but it often does so by accident, not design.

If Landman wants to reclaim its name, Spiess and Martin suggest the fix isn’t adding more pumpjack shots.

It’s bringing the real work back into the story — the regulations, the negotiations, the landowner tensions, the politics, the mineral-right family wars, the competition, the permitting grind — the things that make landmen landmen.

Because the oilfield doesn’t need to be B-roll.

It’s already a storyline.

