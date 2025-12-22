WARNING: SPOILERS ahead for Landman season 2, episode 6.

Landman season 2, episode 6, “Dark Night of the Soul,” features several key developments in the hit Taylor Sheridan show, particularly with Ariana and Cooper’s love story, Rebecca’s workplace romance with newcomer Charlie Newsom, and T.L.’s inescapable devotion to Dorothy, Tommy’s recently deceased wayward mother.

Landman season 2 continues to be a series more about family and relationships than an immersive portrait of the oil industry. This isn’t necessarily a step back from season 1, which was very oriented around business and the never-ending issues that arose for Tommy, whether it concerned Monty and the cartel. This time around, there’s no real line between Tommy’s personal and professional dilemmas.

These boosted elements of melodrama are enjoyable to sit in, especially the scenes between Tommy and T. L. as they repair their father-son dynamic. The series also gained authenticity in this episode with its inclusion of the Permian Basin International Oil Show, held in Odessa, TX, and its two billionaire characters, Cami and Gallino, at a local Ft Worth arena, watching a reined cow horse contest.

Landman Season 2 Episode 6 Leans Into Its Neo-Western Charm

This latest episode of Landman is fueled by slow-burning suspense as opposed to a thrilling sense of non-stop action. Several of the episodes this season feel broader in scope, milking the show’s inherent neo-Western charm and adding intrigue to even the most straightforward conversations.

Landman may feel repetitive at times, especially with Angela and Ainsley’s joint character always at one of a few rotating places (gym, nursing home, dinner party), but even these moments provide consistency and familiarity that exist in all good comfort shows. There are still enough new developments, like Cami overstepping Tommy in the negotiations with Gallino, to keep things feeling fresh, if gradually.

On that note, Tommy is nearly certain that Cami’s deal with Gallino will eventually be disastrous for her and M-Tex, and I think most viewers can see where this is all going. Gallino is quite convincing, explaining that he keeps his criminal world separate from his other business ventures, but it feels like a certainty that Gallino is going to use M-Tex to launder the cartel’s money.

One of the highlights of the sprawling episode, however, was T.L. getting into a fist fight with an old acquaintance. T.L. still won’t allow himself to accept the truth about Dorothy, defending his memory of her every chance he can. Decades later, he continues to be haunted by her and the loss of his infant daughter, Tommy’s sister, who died from SIDS at just four months old.

Tommy & Cami’s Unexpected Rivalry Should Ignite Season 2’s Tension

Viewers who are less enthralled by the slower rate of action in Landman season 2 may be in store for a faster change of pace, thanks to the unexpected heated rivalry between Tommy and Cami.

Gallino’s vast resources make him a more trustworthy figure to Cami right now, especially during her time of desperate need. This puts a crosshair on Tommy, and Cami has proven that she’s prone to shooting without aiming.

I actually am enjoying the creative shifts in Landman season 2. It makes for a more relaxed viewing experience, and season 2, episode 6 is one of the best examples that Landman is surprisingly a feel-good show. There have always been comedic elements and plenty of action in the series, but season 2 feels more like taking the scenic route than racing down the highway.

All things considered, this may only be the calm before the storm, as Gallino cannot be trusted. He’s already won Cami over and will have her in his pocket once the contract is signed. Gallino plays innocent throughout, but he actually has a vested interest in cutting Tommy out, or even killing him, especially since he knows his true identity.

Some things I would expect to happen in the upcoming episodes of Landman season 2 include: Ariana and Cooper getting married, Tommy and Cami’s deal with Gallino coming back to bite M-Tex, and Rebecca taking her romance with Charlie to the next level.

Between T.L.’s soulfulness and Angela’s high-class style, there’s plenty of southern charm infused inside Landman that makes it one of streaming’s greatest escapes right now. Mixing feel-good tones with tragedy and suspense, Landman is still in a league of its own.

Greg MacArthur is a Lead TV Writer & Critic at Screen Rant who also covers Movies and Music. He's published over 2400 articles at SR and dozens of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. He previously worked in Development at ABC Television & Lawrence Bender Productions.

