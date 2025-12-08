Landman Season 2, Episode 4 Reaction: Funerals, Coyotes, and Cartel Capitalism

Landman’s fourth episode of Season 2 slows the pace just enough to let the characters breathe, and Jason Spiess and Warren Martin lean into that shift in their latest Landman reaction show. After a run of outlandish, almost operatic story beats earlier this season, Episode 4 feels like the moment where the series finally decides what it wants to be: a messy family drama set against the reality-adjacent chaos of the oilfield and the very real machinery of global power.

Spiess sums it up early: the first four episodes feel like a second “Season 1,” and Episode 5 will be where Season 2 really starts. This hour is the hinge.

A Slow Burn That Finally Sets the Table

Warren Martin notes that the show has been pushing characters to “the furthest extremes” in the early going. Here, they’re pulled back toward the center. We get fewer shock moments and more inner life: motivations, regrets, family origin stories and the “inner workings behind relationships” that retroactively reframe what we’ve seen so far.

The funeral provides the anchor. Everyone important ends up in the same orbit, either in the car on the way there or in the emotional blast radius once they arrive. The episode is less about plot movement and more about constellation-building: who belongs to whom, who resents whom, and who might end up saving whom later.

It’s the first time in Season 2 where Landman feels like it’s thinking three moves ahead instead of one.

Oilfield Accidents: Three Crises, One Hospital

The episode opens with what could’ve been a throwaway set piece: a suicide at a pumpjack on a lonely lease road and a collision between that parked vehicle and a speeding truck. For Spiess, this taps into something deeply real about the Bakken and other boom plays: oilfield roads are a constant source of danger and drama long before you ever get to a drilling rig.

Martin, coming from an operations lens, walks through the scene with a regulator’s eye:

The suicide at the pumping unit is, sadly, believable. He’s seen that pattern before: people choosing locations where they know they’ll be found.

The truck itself, however, raises questions. It’s not a crude oil tanker or water hauler, and its purpose at that location is unclear – a detail that may signal future plot relevance.

And then Landman stacks the deck: three oil-related incidents converge in one hospital sequence — the suicide/truck crash, the H₂S-blinded worker from the prior episode, and a man who’s lost an arm to a pumping unit.

Martin raises an under-discussed point: no real company with that many serious incidents in that short a window would stay insurable. The series may be dialing up the catastrophe count for drama, but even the ad breaks noticed: American Petroleum Institute ran “safety first, safety last” spots during the episode. That juxtaposition—fictional chaos, real-world safety messaging—says a lot about how the industry wants to be perceived versus how TV likes to portray it.

Spiess adds a chilling wrinkle late in the conversation: is that suicide on company property tied to broader insurance or legal games around the offshore platform storyline? He cites real-world cases where people chosen where to die in order to trigger specific investigations and consequences. Landman hasn’t connected those dots yet, but the potential is there.

Rebecca Falcone at 30,000 Feet: Work Hard, Play Hard

One of the episode’s strongest sequences puts young lawyer Rebecca Falcone on an almost absurdly plush private jet, vodka in hand, nervously riding out turbulence while the pilots power up for a short-runway takeoff. Spiess is honest: he’s never flown that fancy, but he’d sure like to. Martin has — at least the short-runway part, not the flying living room — and notes that the “70-mile-an-hour winds” that terrify the characters are just another Tuesday in West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

What matters isn’t the meteorology; it’s the reframing of Rebecca’s character. Up to now, she’s been “the young altruistic villain”—buttoned-up, tightly wound, strapped to a cause. This is the first time we see her “play hard,” not just work hard. She panics, she drinks, she loosens up. Spiess reads the whole arc as an initiation into the oil-patch cultural mantra: work hard, play hard, and try to stay human in the middle.

Her flight is also a bridge: she’s headed toward the suicide/crash site, where the legal, moral, and economic threads of the episode begin to twist around each other.

The Funeral, the “Untouchable Class,” and Sam Elliott’s Second Act

The heart of the hour is the road trip to the funeral and the gathering itself.

Spiess hones in on the subtle class dynamics in the SUV. Angela — whom he tags as part of the “untouchable entitlement class” — persistently misnames Nate the attorney as “Neil.” It’s a small but brutal social weapon: one of the quickest ways to belittle a man is to cut his height down a few inches or his name down a few letters. For Spiess and Martin, Angela’s bit isn’t a gag; it’s a class tell. She keeps trying to separate herself from the “worker bees,” even when the “bee” in question is a white-collar professional.

Martin expected fireworks in the car and maybe a signature Tommy Norris monologue on the drive. We don’t get the monologue (Billy Bob Thornton has apparently been promised more later this season), but we do get emotional payoff elsewhere — primarily through Sam Elliott’s character, Tommy’s father and Cooper’s grandfather.

Until now, Grandpa has mostly felt like a puzzle piece in the wrong box: a legendary actor stuck in a wheelchair at a run-down converted Motel 6, somewhere between grumpy and irrelevant. Episode 4 finally clicks him into the story:

We learn Tommy left home at 14 to go work in the oilfield — echoing a real generational history where kids left school early for farm or field work.

We hear about Tommy’s mother as an abusive alcoholic, flipping the stereotype of the nurturing oilfield wife and deepening the “grit” the show wants to capture.

We watch Ariana — the ambitious young matriarch-in-training — bond with Grandpa over stories, corn dogs, and shared curiosity.

Martin reads this as the setup of a powerful dichotomy: Tommy blames his father for destroying the family, but everyone else in the room rallies to the old man. The question becomes whether the man who “broke” Tommy’s life is going to be the one who helps put the family back together.

Spiess notes another important beat: this is the first time we really see Sam Elliott get his swagger back. The dynamic with Ariana is electric, not romantic, but charged — a channel through which he might ultimately help Cooper navigate the coming conflict with the cartel.

Snake vs. Hawk: Cartel Capitalism and Oilfield Intentions

If Season 1 hammered the “cartel and oil are the same” theme, Episode 4 is where the writers start backing away from that equivalence — and Spiess and Martin are quick to catch it.

Over dinner, cartel boss Galeano (Andy Garcia) tells Cami flat-out: I’m a snake. When Cami asks if that makes Tommy a snake too, Galeano corrects her: Tommy is a hawk. Snakes eat snakes, hawks eat snakes, and the implication is that Tommy is still dangerous, but in a fundamentally different way.

Spiess runs with the symbolism:

The cartel is global, diversified, and ruthlessly transactional. Oil is just one division in a broader enterprise built around laundering value.

The oil and gas business, by contrast, is huge but still only a division in the real economy that runs the planet.

Martin drills to the core distinction: both the cartel and the oil industry “are about making money.” But how they make it — and to what end — is what matters.

The cartel makes money by destroying and exploiting human lives.

The oil industry makes money by bettering human lives: providing mobility, heat, electricity, fertilizers, and economic uplift, even as it wrestles with risks and externalities.

Spiess frames it in narrative terms: beginning and end. The cartel’s intent at the start and finish of its operations is profit through harm. The oil industry’s professed intent at the start and finish is profit through improved standards of living. In the messy middle — bar fights, bad decisions, “work hard/play hard” excess — some behaviors can look similar. But moral geometry is drawn from the endpoints, not just the middle frames.

This shift is mirrored in Tommy’s own dialogue across seasons: in Season 1 he half-agreed that oil is like the cartel, “only bigger.” In Season 2, once he’s under pressure and facing Galeano’s leverage, his stance is: “We’re nothing like you.” Landman seems to be consciously rebalancing its metaphor, and Spiess/Martin are relieved to see it.

Coyotes, Platforms, and What’s Coming Next

Two final threads loom large in Warren Martin’s mind.

First, the coyote. In Season 1, the animal was a silent, staring presence on the edge of Tommy’s property. Later, its howl echoed Demi Moore’s character’s breakdown. In this episode, the coyote simply wanders off into the wild, not looking back. For Martin, it mirrors the characters’ current state: drifting, directionless, wondering where they’re headed and whether they still have purpose.

Second, the offshore platform. It’s the only storyline mentioned in every episode this season, and Episode 4 reinforces its importance:

The company took the insurance payout after an offshore incident, then spent the money elsewhere.

Now they’ve cut a new deal with the insurer but are on the hook to actually drill.

Cami is asking for $350–380 million, supposedly to drill a single well on an existing platform with permits already in place — numbers and timelines that don’t quite add up for Martin.

His read: the capital ask is far larger than needed to simply drill, which hints that much of the money may be about plugging the old insurance hole rather than funding new barrels. Galeano will notice that quickly, and that’s where things get interesting. The offshore project looks poised to become the financial and moral center of the back half of the season.

Spiess, tying it back to the suicide and corporate shenanigans, wonders aloud whether some of the “random” tragedies we’ve seen are, in fact, strategic moves by characters who feel slighted and want to force investigations and payouts.

Verdict: A Human Reset with Teeth

Taken on its own, Landman Season 2, Episode 4 is a transitional hour: fewer explosions, more conversations; fewer quippy monologues, more backstory. Through the eyes and experience of Jason Spiess and Warren Martin, it plays as a necessary human reset — one that still keeps an eye on the machinery of power, from offshore insurance deals to cartel boardrooms.

The episode:

Re-centers the characters as human beings rather than caricatures.

Deepens the symbolism (coyotes, snakes, hawks, corn dogs, and Gen X road music) without losing the working-class grounding.

Course-corrects the cartel/oil comparison , making intention, not just action, the moral dividing line.

Quietly sets up the big arcs: the offshore platform, the cartel’s slow leverage over Tommy, and Grandpa’s emerging role as reluctant repairman of a broken family.

If Season 1 was the test market and early Season 2 the stress test, Episode 4 feels like the moment Landman finally brings the rig to depth. From here on out, the show either hits pay or blows out the well. Based on the layers Spiess and Martin are already spotting, there’s a good chance we see some real production.

