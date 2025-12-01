Spoiler alert: No Sam Elliot in this episode.

Cami Miller’s burden in Landman is twofold — grieving the death of her husband while trying to helm a billion-dollar oil corporation.

In season 2, episode 3, Cami (Demi Moore) learns the truth about M-Tex Oil’s finances, discovering that her late husband, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), had been propping up both their extravagant lifestyle and much of the company’s operations through extensive lines of credit.

Later on, a night out at the Cattlemen’s Club in Fort Worth, Texas, brings her grief back to the surface as she joins two couples: Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and his ex-wife, Angela Norris (Ali Larter), along with cartel boss Gallino (Andy Garcia) and his wife, Bella (Stefania Spampinato).

During that same gathering, Gallino makes Cami an unexpected offer, telling her he backs people he believes in — a pitch that signals the beginning of a potentially dangerous alliance.

So, what happened in season 2, episode 3 of Landman? Here’s a breakdown of everything that unfolds in Landman season 2, episode 3, from Gallino’s investment offer to an unexpected marriage proposal.

At the start of season 2, episode 3, viewers see just how dangerous oil drilling can be when several members of Tommy’s M-Tex crew explore an abandoned well site. After coming across a field scattered with dead men and animals, their hydrogen sulfide detectors start blaring. They sprint for fresh air, but the gas overwhelms them almost immediately.

Hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) is one of the most serious hazards in oil drilling. The toxic gas can escape from underground reservoirs during drilling, production or well-servicing operations. Although it has a rotten-egg smell at low levels, H₂S is colorless and extremely poisonous. Breathing it in prevents the body from using oxygen properly, leading to symptoms like irritated eyes and throat, dizziness, confusion and vomiting, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

At high concentrations, it can cause a person to collapse within seconds and can be fatal. Because the gas is heavier than air, it settles in low-lying areas around well sites, pits, tanks and enclosed spaces, creating dangerous pockets that are hard to detect.

In the aftermath of the exposure, two of Tommy’s men are airlifted to a hospital, while the rest rush to the nearest emergency room by car.

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone and Colm Feore as Nate in ‘Landman.’. Emerson Photo: Miller/Paramount+

To avoid litigation with their insurance company in episode 2, M-Tex agreed to drill a new well off the coast of Louisiana using the $420 million settlement previously awarded to Monty.

Uncertain of where her late husband had deposited those funds, Cami tries to get a handle on M-Tex’s financial situation in episode 3, meeting with the company’s lawyers, Nate (Colm Feore) and Rebecca Falcone (Kayla Wallace). Together, they discover that the company appears to have no money.

“M-Tex is broken into various LLCs — M-Tex Exploration, M-Tex Oil Services, M-Tex Land Trust — but all revenue is paid into an M. Miller holdco, theoretically with money flowing down to the various LLCs. No money flows from the holdco to the LLCs,” Rebecca later explains to Tommy. “All LLC payables come from lines of credit. The immediate problem is ... the funds don’t exist in any of the accounts we’ve found to initiate the offshore drilling.”

Nate adds, “The more we dig, the more loans we find. We just can’t figure out how [Monty’s] paying the loans.”

Frustrated, Tommy suggests he and Cami track down Monty’s personal lawyer, Alan Thomas (Jim Meskimen), who has been dodging her calls. They find Alan at the Cattlemen’s Club, where their conversation quickly turns tense.

He explains, “Revenue gets paid into a holding account. From there, it funds an offshore drilling company out of Nassau. And from there, it goes into various private equity funds and gets complicated.”

Still puzzled by the complex structure, Tommy and Cami arrange a follow-up meeting with Alan to untangle the financial mess left behind by Monty.

During Tommy and Cami’s confrontation with Alan, cartel boss Gallino just so happens to be at the Cattlemen’s Club. He invites them to join him for a drink, and they only accept after Tommy’s ex-wife, Angela, arrives and insists they stay.

After several rounds, they eventually leave, but before Cami goes, Gallino asks if she knows his line of work.

“I’m an investor in people. In people that I believe in, and you’re a person to believe in,” he tells her.

Cami responds, “Well, I may need an investor.”

Their handshake at the end isn’t a closed deal, but rather a promise to continue the conversation another time.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in ‘Landman.’. Photo: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

On the drive home from the Cattlemen’s Club, Angela points out that Tommy introduced her to Gallino as his “wife.”

“Well, you are my wife. I mean, we’ve kind of been living as husband and wife, so I just figured, you know, that’s what I call you. I don’t know what else to call you,” he explains.

Angela interprets his words as a proposal.

“Are you asking?” she presses. Tommy responds, “Am I what?” Rather than clarify, she simply says, “Yes. F--- yes,” signifying that there may be wedding bells on the horizon.

