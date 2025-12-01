Landman Season 2 Episode 3 Reaction: Will the Cartel Connection Make Oil Feel Uncomfortable?

Jason Spiess and Warren Martin aren’t doing standard TV recaps anymore – they’re running a pop-culture safety meeting with a side of cartel finance and coyote theology.

Their Landman Season 2, Episode 3 breakdown turns what could have been a simple “here’s what happened” summary into a layered conversation about H₂S protocols, ESG theater, cartel money laundering, private clubs, and what it really means when a woman becomes the “alpha dog” in an oil company.

This review of their review looks at what they did especially well, where it wanders, and why this format works uniquely well for Landman.

Photo: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Turning a Hollywood Cold Open into a Safety Toolbox Talk

The strongest section of the Spiess–Martin recap is the opening discussion of the wild hog hunt and H₂S leak.

Warren’s H₂S masterclass

Martin calmly dissects the scene like a safety trainer who’s seen the real thing. He explains: How H₂S actually behaves (heavier than air, sticks low, neutralizes your sense of smell almost instantly). Why the “quarter-mile cloud taking out a Jeep full of hog hunters” is Hollywood-level exaggeration. Where real exposure risk actually lives: tank batteries, stagnant crude, sewer systems, swamps, confined spaces, and that moment when someone opens a tank hatch on top. He even points out a subtle technical issue: if a lightning strike truly released that much H₂S, ignition is more likely than a quiet leak.

A quick tour down regulatory memory lane

Spiess backs that up with context: he’s clearly gone and looked up past H₂S incidents, including the mid-’70s event that helped drive modern safety rules and equipment. He notes that historically, “one a decade” type tragedies have forced upgrades in monitoring and procedures.

Together, they land on a key point:

👉 Landman takes liberties in oilfield storytelling, but the danger is real, and the industry has built an enormous safety infrastructure precisely because of this history.

For people inside the patch, this segment feels like the recap equivalent of a good pre-shift safety talk. For people outside it, it’s a rare explanation of why those little monitors and “do not climb” signs actually matter.

Feral Hogs, ESG Scores, and Super Pigs

The show’s choice to kick off with a feral hog hunt becomes a launching pad for a surprisingly sharp ESG discussion.

Spiess calls the sequence an “ESG score annual report” all by itself – a social/environmental problem (feral hogs) intersecting with land use and safety.

Martin grounds it with real-world detail: his family ranch in Texas, the pig hunts that never quite dent the population, helicopter hunts, and similar problems in Pakistan.

Spiess completes the triangle with “super pigs” recording the show only three hours away from the Canadian border.

It’s a clever move: they don’t lecture about ESG; they just point out that this is the kind of real-world issue boards and banks actually look at. It’s one of the few TV recaps where “feral hogs” and “investor ESG metrics” show up in the same thought, and it works.

Cartels in Offices, Not Jungles: Following the Money

One of the most interesting threads in the recap is how they handle the cartel storyline.

Cartel as “normal” capital

Spiess is openly pleased that the cartel isn’t framed as jungle-tattoo villains, but as suit-and-cigar office guys – because that’s closer to how illicit money really moves.

Martin reinforces it: laundering, legitimacy, and “walking among us as businessmen” is precisely how cartels get any value out of their cash.

Shell companies vs legitimate diversification

The pair also spend time on the “shell game” scene – multiple entities, departments turned into separate companies, and money flowing through layers. Spiess labels it a “Cliff Notes version” of the shell game. Martin contrasts it with what many independents actually do: building service companies, trucking, tire shops, gyms, restaurants – real diversification to ride out boom/bust cycles, not just opacity for opacity’s sake.

The recurring oil-industry-equals-cartel comparison

Martin clearly doesn’t love the show’s ongoing “you’re just like me” metaphor between cartel and oil company. He pushes back: Many independents are multi-generational legacy businesses, not pump-and-dump schemes. The idea that “you build an oil company just to sell it before you get burned” is simply not true for whole swaths of the industry.



That tension – Sheridan’s narrative vs the lived reality of independents – gives the recap its critical edge. Spiess lets the show’s symbolism breathe; Martin keeps dragging it back to how the business actually works.

Photo: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Gender, Power, and Demi Moore as the New Patriarch

Another highlight is their read on Demi Moore’s character, Cami.

Spiess argues that Cami is quietly taking on two archetypes at once:

The patriarch – the one who actually owns and directs the company.

The wisdom keeper – a role once suspected to belong to Sam Elliott’s character.

The recap digs into:

The private-club scene where Cami walks into a 100% “good ol’ boy” environment and still has to remind everyone: “It’s my company. It’s my money.”

The way her power is different from standard “female empowerment” arcs: she’s not trapped or financially desperate. She has the option to walk away. If she fights, it’s by choice – for her husband’s legacy and on her own terms.

The final breakdown scene: Spiess reads it as a real-time realization that her husband wasn’t the adulterer she expected, but a family man who nonetheless built a fragile house of cards. Martin layers on the symbolism: her howling grief blending into a chorus of coyotes.

Which leads to…

Coyotes, Packs, and Who’s the New Alpha?

The coyote motif gets one of the most thoughtful treatments in the whole recap.

Martin hears the coyotes over Cami’s sobbing and ties it back to Season 1’s lone coyote imagery with Tommy.

His read: the “alpha dog” of the company is gone, and now the pack is howling, unsettled, fighting to decide who leads – Tommy, Cami, the cartel?

Spiess pushes a different angle: are those coyotes noble pack animals… or scavengers circling, sensing weakness? Is Cami being mourned with, or circled by, hyenas?

Then Martin pulls it all back to actual animal behavior: coyotes as pack leaders, their ability to lure domestic dogs away (either into the pack or to be killed), and the way dominance and recruitment really function in a coyote world.

It’s nerdy, symbolic, and oddly perfect for a show that’s basically about who gets eaten and who survives in a boom-town ecosystem.

Photo: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Barroom Jerks, Strong Female Leads, and the Flipped Stereotypes

The recap doesn’t ignore the smaller character beats either:

The bar jerk scene becomes a commentary on money, entitlement, and integrity: The jerk is an executive, not a field hand – flipping the old “roughneck catcaller vs civilized white collar” stereotype. Ariana is framed as a strong, grounded female character whose integrity matters more than money – and whose behavior eerily echoes Tommy’s (both are bottle-swingers), which Spiess smartly links to Cooper’s attraction to her.

The private club sequence gets parsed as: A textbook “good ol’ boy” gatekeeping mechanism. A study in access, power, and how long money can pretend it doesn’t have to answer to the actual owner.



Warren’s lived experience with real-world private clubs and business meetings gives these scenes extra texture.

The Big Finish: Oil & Gas as Environmental Innovators

The recap closes on a signature Spiess theme: the oil and gas industry as reluctant but undeniable leader in environmental innovation.

Spiess recounts how The Crude Life intentionally stepped away from partisan politics and instead embedded inside the industry, discovering:

Sensor tech, H₂S monitors, methane-detection drones, recycled water systems – the full toolbox of environmental and safety gear that often starts in oil and gas before migrating elsewhere.

The historical arc from dumping gasoline into riverbeds in the 1800s to today’s tightly regulated, technology-heavy operations.

Martin doubles down on that history: saving whales via kerosene, the move from “pour it out” to “monitor everything,” and today’s combination of innovation, regulation, and risk management that makes the industry far safer and cleaner than its early years, while still being inherently tough, high-risk work.

It’s a strong, values-driven way to end: acknowledging past mistakes, emphasizing progress, and insisting that you “don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

If you’re watching Landman as a cultural Rorschach test for how the oil and gas industry is portrayed – and you actually care about how H₂S behaves, how shell companies work, and what it means when the cartel looks more reasonable than the cowboy – this review of the episode is essential companion listening.

Their Season 2, Episode 3 recap doesn’t just react to television. It argues with it, teaches through it, and occasionally howls right along with those coyotes.

EDITOR NOTES: At a few points in the conversation, some technical terminology (like “hydrogen sulfate” vs. “hydrogen sulfide”) gets a little loose in the back-and-forth. Sorry folks in real time they ain’t all award winners … HOWEVER, the underlying concepts, safety implications, and real-world explanations, however, remain accurate, industry-aligned, and useful for readers who want to better understand what’s really happening in those Landman scenes.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a combination of a petroleum landman and an operations VP at M-Tex Oil, later president

Demi Moore as Cami Miller

Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Tommy’s ex-wife, and Cooper and Ainsley’s mother

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Tommy and Angela’s son, and Ainsley’s brother who works for his dad as a roustabout

Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, Tommy and Angela’s strong-willed daughter, and Cooper’s sister

Paulina Chavez as Ariana Medina, Elvio’s widowed wife and Cooper’s love interest

Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone, a causation lawyer

Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg

James Jordan as Dale Bradley, a petroleum engineer

Andy Garcia as Gallino (cartel boss)

Sam Elliott as T. L. Norris, Tommy’s father

Colm Feore as Nathan, an oil company attorney and administrator

