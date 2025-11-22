The new season of Landman is underway, and it’s already proving to be more subtle, more layered, and twistier than anything Season 1 delivered. After the surprising ending of Episode 1, “Death and a Sunset,” Episode 2 deepens the drama with a storyline where a run of lucky breaks quickly turns into something far more complicated.

Below is a spoiler-free guide to Landman Season 2, Episode 2 — including the release date, streaming time, what to expect, and how this episode builds toward the season’s bigger arc.

📅 Release Date

Episode Title: “Sins of the Father”

Premiere: Sunday, November 23, on Paramount+

Season 2 consists of 10 episodes, with the finale scheduled for January 18, 2025.

New episodes of Landman arrive on Sundays at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Because of time-zone differences, West Coast viewers often get access early, with episodes dropping as soon as 9:00 p.m. Pacific on Saturday night.

📌 Episode 2 Plot — Spoiler-Free

Episode 2 picks up directly after the emotional closing moments of the premiere, where Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) learned of his mother’s death. That revelation sets him on a path back home to reconnect with his father, T.L. Norris (Sam Elliott). But the reunion is only the surface — a larger twist is coming before the episode ends.

Key Storylines in Episode 2

• Tommy & T.L. — A Father/Son Reckoning

Tommy’s return home brings simmering family tensions back to the foreground. Their relationship becomes the emotional anchor of the episode.

• Ainsley’s Cheerleading Chaos

Michelle Randolph returns as Ainsley Norris, bringing a burst of chaotic comedic energy. Her subplot takes an unexpected turn — especially inside a nursing home.

• Cooper’s Oil Luck Isn’t What It Seems

Cooper Norris (Jacob Lofland) begins realizing that his sudden success in the oil patch may be built on shaky ground — and possibly tied to people his father doesn’t trust.

• The Miller Fallout Continues

Attorney Rebecca Falcone (Kayla Wallace) and widow Cami Miller (Demi Moore) find themselves dealing with legal consequences connected to the death of Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) back in Season 1.

📜 Official Paramount Synopsis

“Angela and Ainsley cause chaos at the nursing home. Cami is blindsided by a lawsuit as Tommy warns Cooper about his shady entanglements.”

This teaser hints at a season increasingly built around ethical gray zones, family pressure, and the unseen costs of striking oil.

