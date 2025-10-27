Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

When Landman first hit screens, it didn’t just bring the oilfield to Hollywood — it brought Hollywood to the oilfield. Created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883) and Christian Wallace (Boomtown), the series drills deep into the lives, politics, and ethics that flow beneath America’s most controversial commodity.

As The Crude Life counts down to Season 2, Jason Spiess and Warren Martin of Kansas Strong revisit each episode to separate cinematic drama from field reality — and explore what the series gets right (and wrong) about the people who keep America powered.

“From the rig floor to the boardroom, Landman captures the human heartbeat of hydrocarbons,” Spiess says. “It’s more than storytelling — it’s industry mythology meeting modern media.”

Episode 1 Recap: “Boomtown Baptism”

The pilot episode wastes no time striking oil — or conflict. We meet Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a grizzled landman whose moral compass spins as fast as his truck tires. The Permian Basin is booming again, and Tommy’s job is to convince ranchers, widows, and wildcatters to sign away their mineral rights before rival companies do.

The show opens with scenes familiar to anyone who’s worked the patch: a barroom deal scribbled on a napkin, an uneasy silence at a family kitchen table, and a rig crew clocking in under the West Texas sunrise. But beneath the dust and diesel lies something deeper — the tension between faith, fortune, and fossil fuel.

A young activist confronts a drilling site; an oil executive lectures about “energy independence”; a preacher blesses a frac pad before sunrise. The script balances cynicism and sincerity, painting a picture of a region built on equal parts faith and fossil fuel.

By episode’s end, the boomtown feels like both salvation and sin — a place where you can make your fortune, lose your soul, or both before Sunday morning.

What Warren Martin and Jason Spiess Said

On The Crude Life, Warren Martin — Executive Director of Kansas Strong — called Landman “one of the few shows that doesn’t caricature the oil industry.”

“When Hollywood writes about hydrocarbons, they usually go for easy villains,” Martin said. “But this show, at least in Episode 1, shows the tradeoffs — family, faith, and the economic engine that makes small towns thrive. That’s real.”

Jason Spiess noted that Landman succeeds by turning energy workers into storytellers rather than scapegoats.

“It’s not about the product — it’s about the people,” Spiess said. “This isn’t a propaganda piece or a puff job. It’s a story about modern America’s most misunderstood workforce. And the fact that Taylor Sheridan filmed much of it on real sites gives it texture that newsrooms rarely capture.”

Together, they draw a line between the show’s Hollywood polish and the industry’s grit — arguing that for all its melodrama, Landman does something rare: it treats energy not as a villain, but as a vocation.

🎧 Next Episode Recap:

Season 1 Episode 2 — “The Lease and the Ledger”

Land rights, family fights, and the fine print that fuels every boomtown.

Preview of Season 2

Season 2 of Landman promises bigger rigs and even bigger stakes. Early reports hint at corporate consolidation, ESG-driven power struggles, and a family feud that mirrors the current national debate over carbon capture and energy transition.

Sheridan’s scripts are said to draw from real events in Texas and Oklahoma, with several plotlines exploring the tension between independent operators and multinational green investors.

Stream Season 2 of Landman exclusively on Paramount+ — and catch The Crude Life’s weekly countdown for in-depth recaps, behind-the-scenes insight, and real-life parallels from the patch.

As Spiess puts it:

“Landman might be fiction, but the fight for America’s energy future is not. And that’s why this countdown matters.”

Season 2 Release Date, Format & Where to Watch

Premieres: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Streaming platform: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Episode format: Weekly releases—no binge drop, one episode every Sunday

Season 1: Still available to stream for catch-up

DISCOUNT LINK FROM PARAMOUNT PLUS

All Energy Has A Purpose and We Are All Energy!

The Crude Life republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK

Landman Release Date, Format & Where to Watch

Premieres: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Streaming platform: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Episode format: Weekly releases—no binge drop, one episode every Sunday

Season 1: Still available to stream for catch-up

DISCOUNT LINK FROM PARAMOUNT PLUS

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK