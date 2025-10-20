The oil patch is heading back to the screen. Landman Season 2 premieres November 16, 2025 on Paramount+, continuing Taylor Sheridan’s gritty take on West Texas—where mineral rights, family tension, cartel money, and energy politics collide below the surface of the boom.

Season 1 introduced audiences to landmen, roughnecks, and billionaires who gamble everything on shale. Season 2 raises the stakes: more money, more pressure, deeper fractures between family, industry, and ideology. And this time, it’s not just a story about oil—it’s a story about how America sees the people who produce it.

Release Date, Format & Where to Watch

Premieres: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Streaming platform: Paramount+ (exclusive)

Episode format: Weekly releases—no binge drop, one episode every Sunday

Season 1: Still available to stream for catch-up

Returning Cast & New Power Players

Landman keeps its core lineup and adds a heavyweight:

Billy Bob Thornton returns as Tommy Norris, the seasoned landman navigating the space between oil companies, landowners, and his own family. Demi Moore is back as Cami Miller, blending influence, secrecy, and high-society oil power. Andy Garcia’s character — charismatic, wealthy, and whisper-close to cartel influence — is expected to play a larger role this season.

The biggest addition is Sam Elliott, who joins the cast as Tommy’s father. His presence introduces an “old oil vs. new oil” conflict — handshake deals and honor codes clashing with corporate boards, Wall Street funding, and political pressure.

Other returning characters include Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Mark Collie, Colm Feore, and more.

It’s not just land rights vs. mineral rights anymore. It’s legacy vs. survival.

What Season 2 Is Really About

Sheridan’s new season isn’t just more pump jacks, dust storms, and barbed-wire fences—it’s about power, ideology, and the cost of “energy independence.”

Themes to Watch:

Family vs. fortune — Tommy caught between business deals and bloodlines

Oil vs. ideology — regulation, activism, and media narratives around fossil fuels

Legal drilling vs. illegal money — cartel involvement, oilfield theft, off-the-books barrels

Landowner guilt and generational wealth — ranchers wrestling with royalty checks and conscience

Public perception — Is Hollywood glorifying oil? Critiquing it? Or finally portraying it honestly?

Realism vs. Hollywood

Unlike other oil films, Landman is built on real experiences—based in part on Texas Monthly’s Boomtown podcast.

Season 2 continues to walk the line between authenticity and drama. Expect:

Accurate portrayals of lease negotiations, frac pads, land deeds, water rights disputes

But also: missing PPE, OSHA violations played for drama, “wrong wrenches,” or scenes that would shut down a real site in seconds

That’s where industry viewers pay closest attention.

Ideology in the Oil Patch

The series is stepping into an ideological battle:

The series is stepping into an ideological battle:

Oil as lifeblood vs oil as liability

Ranch freedom vs federal regulation

Blue-collar reality vs climate rhetoric

“Energy in time” vs “energy transition”

Landman doesn’t preach—but it challenges viewers to confront an uncomfortable question:

What happens when the people who power America become the villains in America’s own story?

A Quick Note: Martin & Spiess Return

This season, Warren Martin and Jason Spiess will again provide short post-episode commentary through The Crude Life—looking at:

What the show gets technically right (land contracts, tools, rig life)

Where Hollywood takes liberties

Whether the show helps or hurts public perception of the industry

Other than that note, this article is focused entirely on the show itself—not the coverage around it.

Why It Matters

Landman Season 2 is more than entertainment. It arrives at a moment when:

Energy companies are on trial in the court of public opinion

Politicians campaign on shutting down or saving oil

Ranchers are leasing, selling, or fighting to keep their land

Hollywood is finally telling stories from the oil patch—but whose side are they really on?

Whether you’re in the field, in policy, or just watching from home, Season 2 is about more than who strikes oil. It’s about who controls the story.

