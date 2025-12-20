For nearly a decade, the Dakota Access Pipeline’s crossing beneath Lake Oahe has been treated less like infrastructure and more like a symbol. Protest signs, court rulings, political talking points, and international headlines have often drowned out the technical reality of what exists beneath the Missouri River — and what the actual tradeoffs look like when government agencies are forced to choose between removal, abandonment, rerouting, or continued operation.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), released in December 2025, brings that reality back into focus. At 460-plus pages, the document is not advocacy — it is a forced reckoning with consequences, physics, risk modeling, and regulatory obligations. And its conclusions complicate many of the narratives that have dominated the public conversation.

This is not a referendum on oil itself. It is an accounting exercise: What happens if the pipeline stays, what happens if it goes, and what happens if the government forces an alternative that sounds cleaner politically but proves messier environmentally and economically.

What Is Actually Being Decided

The EIS is narrowly scoped. It does not re-litigate the entire Dakota Access Pipeline. It evaluates only the 0.21-mile segment that passes beneath federally managed land at Lake Oahe, where the pipeline is buried 95 to 126 feet below the lakebed using horizontal directional drilling. The question before the Corps is whether to grant a permanent easement under the Mineral Leasing Act — something that was vacated by the courts in 2020, even as the pipeline continued operating under court order.

Five alternatives were analyzed:

Deny the easement and remove the pipeline Deny the easement and abandon the pipeline in place Grant the easement under existing conditions (status quo) Grant the easement with additional safety and monitoring conditions Force a full reroute north of Bismarck

Each option carries consequences. The EIS makes one thing unmistakably clear: there is no “zero-impact” choice.

The Environmental Cost of Removal

The most striking finding in the EIS is how environmentally destructive pipeline removal would actually be.

To remove the Lake Oahe crossing, the Corps estimates excavation of more than 12 million cubic yards of lakebed sediment across 77 acres, with 1,400 acres of shoreline disturbed for spoil storage. The process would take six to twenty years and permanently alter lake geology, aquatic habitat, wetlands, and wildlife migration patterns.

Suspended sediment could travel up to 160 miles downstream, impacting water quality far beyond the crossing itself. Wildlife mortality, habitat loss, and long-term disruption to fisheries would be unavoidable. The EIS repeatedly characterizes removal as causing major, long-term, and in some cases permanent impacts to aquatic resources, wildlife, and cultural sites.

In short: removing the pipeline to “protect the environment” would cause some of the most severe environmental damage of any alternative considered.

Safety, Risk, and the Reality of Operation

Since beginning operation in 2017, no crude oil releases have occurred at the Lake Oahe crossing or anywhere along the buried pipeline segment beneath the lake. The EIS documents ten minor spills at upland facilities, each involving less than five barrels, all fully contained and remediated.

The pipeline operates under PHMSA high-consequence area regulations, includes enhanced wall thickness, corrosion coatings, automated shutoff valves, continuous monitoring, and integrity management plans. The Corps reviewed 1,160 spill modeling scenarios, including worst-case discharges under ice, seasonal flow changes, and delayed response conditions.

Even under those conservative assumptions, the probability of a full-bore rupture beneath Lake Oahe was categorized as remote to very unlikely.

That does not mean risk is zero — but the EIS is clear: the risk exists under every alternative, including rail and truck transport, which statistically carry higher accident and fatality rates.

Reroute: The Hidden Impacts

The politically attractive alternative — forcing a reroute north of Bismarck — emerges in the EIS as one of the most disruptive options.

A reroute would require 111 miles of new pipeline, crossing additional rivers, wetlands, agricultural land, wildlife habitat, and urban high-consequence areas. It would trigger new eminent domain actions, new cultural resource conflicts, new permitting battles, and years of construction.

More importantly, during construction and abandonment of the existing line, oil would likely move by rail and truck, which the EIS explicitly identifies as carrying significantly higher environmental and human safety risks than pipelines.

In other words, the reroute shifts risk — it does not eliminate it.

What the Corps Is Signaling

While the Record of Decision has not yet been issued, the EIS leans heavily toward granting the easement with additional conditions. Those conditions include expanded groundwater monitoring, publicly available sampling data, enhanced leak detection technology, subsistence studies, alternative water supply planning, and tribal coordination protocols.

This option acknowledges community concern without triggering the environmental destruction of removal or the cascading impacts of a reroute.

It is not a political compromise. It is a systems decision.

The Bigger Lesson

Lake Oahe exposes a hard truth about modern energy debates: infrastructure decisions are being asked to carry moral symbolism they were never designed to hold. Pipelines are being judged not just on engineering and risk, but on who opposed them, who approved them, and what they represent in a broader cultural conflict.

The EIS does something rare in that environment — it forces accountability to facts. It shows that tearing something out can be worse than leaving it in. That “doing something” can cause more harm than maintaining what already exists. And that energy systems don’t disappear when policymakers say no — they reroute, reappear, and often grow messier in the process.

