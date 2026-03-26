Kunal Patel Breaks Down The Fed's Latest Energy Survey

Kunal Patel, Dallas Federal Reserve, joined The Crude Life to talk about their recent energy survey. Activity in the oil and gas sector increased in first quarter 2026, according to oil and gas executives responding to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The business activity index, the survey’s broadest measure of the conditions energy firms face in the Eleventh District, turned positive (indicating expansion), increasing from -6.2 in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 21.0 in the first quarter of 2026.

The company outlook index also turned positive, advancing from -15.2 in the fourth quarter to 32.2 in the first quarter, suggesting improving outlooks among firms. Meanwhile, the outlook uncertainty index remained elevated and increased from 43.4 to 53.7.

Oil and gas production was little changed in the first quarter, according to executives at exploration and production firms. The oil production index increased slightly from -3.4 to 0. Similarly, the natural gas production index edged higher from 0 to 2.3.

Costs increased at a slightly faster pace when compared with the prior quarter. The input cost index for oilfield services firms increased from 24.4 to 34.9. Among exploration and production firms, the finding and development costs index jumped from 5.7 to 22.3. Meanwhile, the lease operating expenses index was relatively unchanged at 30.0.

Oilfield services firms reported modest improvement in nearly all indicators, a shift from the prior quarter. The equipment utilization index for oilfield services firms turned positive, jumping from -12.2 to 30.2. The operating margin index remained negative but increased from -31.7 to -7.0, indicating margins compressed at a slower rate. Meanwhile, the prices received for services index rose sharply from -30.0 to 9.3.

Overall, demand for employees was unchanged, although those on the job tended to work more hours than in the previous quarter. The aggregate employment index increased from -10.8 in the fourth quarter to 0.8 in the first. Additionally, the aggregate employee hours index jumped from -9.3 to 12.8. Meanwhile, the aggregate wages and benefits index increased from 6.2 to 23.5.

On average, respondents expect a West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price of $74 per barrel at year-end 2026; responses ranged from $50 to $135 per barrel. When asked about longer-term expectations, respondents on average said they expect a WTI oil price of $73 per barrel two years from now and $79 per barrel five years from now. Survey participants foresee a Henry Hub natural gas price of $3.60 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) at year-end 2026. When asked about longer-term expectations, respondents on average said they anticipate a Henry Hub gas price of $4.03 per MMBtu two years from now and $4.42 per MMBtu five years from now. For reference, WTI spot prices averaged $94.65 per barrel during the survey collection period, and Henry Hub spot prices averaged $3.16 per MMBtu.

In the top two areas in which your firm is active: What West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price does your firm need to cover operating expenses for existing wells?

The average price across the entire sample is approximately $43 per barrel, up from $41 last year. Across regions, the average price necessary to cover operating expenses ranges from $34 to $47 per barrel. All respondents can cover operating expenses for existing wells at current prices.

Large firms (with crude oil production of 10,000 barrels per day or more as of fourth quarter 2025) require prices of $32 per barrel to cover operating expenses for existing wells, based on the average of company responses. That compares with $46 for small firms (fewer than 10,000 barrels per day).

In the top two areas in which your firm is active: What WTI oil price does your firm need to profitably drill a new well?

For the entire sample, firms require $66 per barrel on average to profitably drill, higher than the $65-per-barrel price when this question was asked in last year’s first-quarter survey. Across regions, average break-even prices to profitably drill range from $62 to $70 per barrel. Break-even prices in the Permian Basin average $67 per barrel, up from $65 last year.

Large firms (with crude oil production of 10,000 barrels per day or more as of fourth quarter 2025) require a $59-per-barrel price to profitably drill, based on the average of company responses. That compares with $68 for small firms (fewer than 10,000 barrels per day). The latest historical data can be found on the break-even page.

In light of the recent increase in oil prices, how has the number of wells your firm expects to drill in 2026 changed since the start of the year?

This question was posed only to E&P executives who each said their firms drilled or completed horizontal wells in the past two years. Half of the executives surveyed said the number of wells their firms expect to drill in 2026 has not changed since the start of the year. Twenty-six percent said they expect the number of wells they drill to “increase slightly,” and 21 percent said it would “increase significantly.” Conversely, 3 percent said drilling expectations “decreased significantly.”

Executives at small E&P firms were more likely than their counterparts at large firms to indicate they increased the number of wells they plan to drill since the beginning of the year. In the U.S., small E&P firms are greater in number, but large E&P firms represent the majority of production (more than 80 percent). A breakdown of the data is shown below.

Next release: June 24, 2026

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