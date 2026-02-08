Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak speaks during news conference at the team’s facilities, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

In the oil patch, they say the work finds you—or you find it when the money’s right and the options are slim. For Klint Kubiak, son of legendary NFL coach Gary Kubiak, that moment came in his early 20s. Fresh off a graduate assistant gig at Texas A&M making just $17,000 a year, newly married, and feeling the weight of not pulling his weight at home, he stepped away from the family business of football. Coaching wasn’t paying the bills, so he turned to the rigs—or at least the yards that fed them.

A cousin hooked him up with a job in East Texas, inventorying oil pipes along Highway 21. The task was straightforward but unforgiving: walk the lines, slap on color-coded metal bands to mark the right pipes for the right jobs. No glamour, no crowds cheering, just dust, heat, and the constant hum of industry. “I knew I was out of my element,” Kubiak later recalled. But he didn’t hate it. The pay jumped to $60,000—real money for a young guy starting out. He figured he could grind it out, bank some cash, and maybe circle back to coaching someday.

For two weeks, that was the plan. The oil field life suited the grinder in him: show up early, work late, get it done. It’s the same mentality that would later have him sleeping on couches in NFL facilities and beating the sun to the parking lot. But the patch has a way of testing whether you’re built for it long-term.

Then the phone rang.

It was Uzoma Nwachukwu, a former Texas A&M receiver Kubiak had coached—and ridden hard. Kubiak figured the guy would never want to speak to him again after the tough love on the field. Instead, Nwachukwu called to say thanks. Thanks for pushing him, for making him better. The conversation hit like a wake-up call from the gridiron gods. Within hours, Kubiak was on the line with his boss: “Thanks, but no thanks.”

He quit the pipe yard job the next day and chased football again. A quality control role with the Minnesota Vikings followed, then climbs through Denver, San Francisco, New Orleans, and Seattle. In 2025, as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator, he turned around an offense, got Sam Darnold humming, leaned into heavy personnel packages with two tight ends and fullbacks, and called plays all the way to Super Bowl LX.

Now, at 38, the reports are swirling: Kubiak’s set to become the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the big game. A kid who once banded pipes in the Texas heat could soon be leading an NFL franchise, drawing on that same Shanahan-Kubiak tree that runs through so many top offenses.

Industry Ethos Meets Football Grind

What separates Kubiak from his peers isn’t just his talent for schematic design — it’s how he executes it.

Veterans around the league whispered about his work habits long before he was mentioned as a head coach. Early mornings, late nights, relentless study of film and data; assistants joke that his office chair has a bed next to it because he’s spent so many nights working through assignments. That kind of obsessive focus is more often associated with blue-collar industry fields — drilling, refining, constructing — than with the cushy image of a coach on the sidelines. Yet to those in his orbit, it’s what makes him unique.

Players and colleagues alike describe him as calm, consistent, and principled — the kind of leader who doesn’t shout to be heard, but earns attention through preparation and performance. It’s a quiet philosophy, but one that resonates in locker rooms and offices alike.

But for those in the energy world, the story resonates deeper. Kubiak’s brief time in the patch wasn’t a footnote—it was a proving ground. He learned what real grind feels like: long hours, physical work, the satisfaction of a job completed under tough conditions. It reminded him what he was willing to sacrifice for passion. And when the call came—not from a recruiter, but from a player he’d impacted—he listened.

In the oil fields, they talk about “the patch” shaping character. For Klint Kubiak, it did just that, even if only for two weeks. It showed him he could handle the rough stuff, but his heart was on the field, scheming plays and building teams. Now, as he eyes the Raiders’ helm, that detour serves as a reminder: sometimes the hardest routes lead straight to where you’re meant to be.

The Next Frontier: Head Coach in Las Vegas

Now, as Kubiak prepares to take the helm as the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, he stands at a crossroads familiar to those who’ve spent a lifetime in hard work — where preparation meets opportunity. The Raiders are rebuilding, and Kubiak’s blend of disciplined offense and leadership culture fits the franchise’s urgent need for structure and identity.

For a man whose life has been defined by steady progression, relentless learning and a willingness to take on every challenge — from assistant rooms to coordinator chairs — this next chapter feels less like a leap than the next logical step in a lifetime spent mastering his craft.

Most journeys aren’t linear. Most careers aren’t built overnight. Klint Kubiak’s story isn’t just about football — it’s about a philosophy forged in diligence and shaped by accountability, one that parallels the work ethic found in the toughest corners of industry and labor. In every locker room he’s walked into, and every sideline he’s paced, that ethos has been his signature. Now, in Las Vegas, he’ll get a chance to define it on the biggest stage of them all.

The Crude Life salutes the grind—whether it’s banding pipe in East Texas or calling plays in the Super Bowl. Klint Kubiak lived both, and chose the one that lit him up. Here’s to the next chapter in Vegas. May it be as relentless as those Highway 21 mornings.

